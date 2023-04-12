Google Selects SpaceChain into its Startups Program

SpaceChain gains support from Google with access to technology, best practices, and business support to propel its global growth

NEW YORK, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SpaceChain today announced it has been accepted into the Google for Startups program. The Google program is designed for early-stage companies such as SpaceChain to help build a sustainable, successful business over the long-term by providing the support, services and technology to do so. Under the Google for Startups program, SpaceChain will be able to strengthen its position in leading data and transactional integrity with space infrastructure. Google's extensive resources will open multiple opportunities for SpaceChain to explore more advanced processing applications onboard LEO satellites systems as well as future payload launches.

"The Google for Startups program and its ecosystem will allow us to confidently support our customers with significant infrastructure and resources as we scale up our team and operations to meet increasing demand for space-based blockchain innovations," said Cliff Beek, CEO of SpaceChain. "The program will also enable a deeper collaboration between Google and SpaceChain on furthering the development of cloud applications and critical assets in space."

As SpaceChain advances into mobile communications protocols for satellite service providers, the Google for Startups program and resources will help accelerate the adoption of advanced transactional protocols via space. Particularly, SpaceChain's development of Web3 applications for integrating satellite communications from smartphones and mobile devices.

It will enable SpaceChain to drive sustainable growth efficiently and scale up global expansion efforts to meet the needs of progressive enterprises aiming to leverage space as a platform for business innovation.

Plans are underway to expand SpaceChain's product line and unique offerings that are highly customizable to meet diverse customer and industry needs, including space-based key management technology, smart contract and digital asset transaction capabilities, cloud computation solutions, blockchain space mission design and management, decentralized satellite infrastructure and applications, and mobile communications protocols for satellites.

Founded in late 2017, SpaceChain established the first satellite platform to provide secure custody, transact digital assets, deploy smart contracts, and facilitate Decentralized Finance Infrastructure ("DFI") on space nodes. SpaceChain aims to bring advanced security and global access, integrating software defined payloads to progress blockchain applications in orbit. SpaceChain currently has a network of nodes operating on satellites and aboard the International Space Station (ISS). SpaceChain has demonstrated commercial and deployment success for delivering space missions and is now ready to capture high growth and high value. For more information, visit www.spacechain.com.

