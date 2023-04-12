HiBid Sees $43.6M GMV Sold Last Week; Current Auctions Feature Late-Model Cars, Antiques, Sporting Goods, and More

OCALA, Fla., April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly 600,000 lots were sold through HiBid last week. In 1,341 timed and online auctions held between April 3rd and 9th, the HiBid platform enabled the sale of over $43.6 million in gross merchandise value and $73.6 million in total hammer value.

In current and upcoming auctions on HiBid, there are auctions for virtually every taste and interest, including items for game and bird hunters, sports memorabilia enthusiasts, art lovers, antique collectors, photographers, and anyone looking to decorate a house or apartment.

Late-model cars, classic race cars, SUVs, and an incredible range of decoys of ducks, plovers, quail, drakes, and other birds are standout lots in this week's auctions. Bidders will also find antique clocks, tables, and cabinets as well as valuable rugs, framed paintings, cameras and photography gear, sporting goods, and all kinds of pottery.

April 3rd-9th, 2023, HiBid.com Highlights

Gross Merchandise Value: $43.6+ Million

Total Hammer Value: $73.6+ Million

Lots Sold Online: 599,262

Timed Auctions: 1,251

Live Auctions: 90

Bids Placed: 3.74+ Million

Bidding Sessions: 4.75+ Million

About HiBid and Auction Flex 360

HiBid is an online auction platform supporting live auctions, timed auctions, and internet absentee bidding. It is also available as a private-label solution. HiBid is integrated with Auction Flex 360, the market leader in auction software for live and timed auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, and multi-parcel. HiBid and Auction Flex 360 were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly.

