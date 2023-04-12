InteliChart Demonstrates Patient-Centric Technology at HIMSS23

Leading patient engagement provider to showcase technology innovation through the lens of the patient journey

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InteliChart, a leading provider of patient engagement solutions for health care providers of all sizes, returns to the annual HIMSS Global Health Conference & Exhibition April 17-21 in Chicago to showcase how its Healthy Outcomes platform helps hospitals and health systems enhance the patient journey. Attendees visiting booth #3406 will experience healthcare through the eyes of the patient, including how InteliChart improves engagement with providers before, during, and after a visit.

"At HIMSS, we will demonstrate how patients evaluate their providers on more than just the actual care they receive," said Gary Hamilton, CEO of InteliChart. "Empowered patients want to interact with their providers' offices quickly and easily with a minimum of delays. If they find scheduling and other interactions to be difficult or time-consuming, they will go elsewhere."

Through an interactive Patient Journey Experience, visitors will gain insights into how InteliChart's Healthy Outcomes patient engagement platform improves health outcomes by empowering patients to take an active role in their healthcare journey and orchestrates communication and engagement across the pre-visit, visit, and post-visit stages of the patient journey. Throughout the digital journey, participants will earn "passport stamps" for each step they complete and be entered to win a travel experience voucher which includes over 1,000 options ranging from wine and food tastings to helicopter tours in a state or country of the winner's choosing.

InteliChart will also host in-booth presentations throughout the conference examining the importance of simplifying patient engagement at every stage of the care journey with an eye towards improving satisfaction and easing the burden on overworked providers. Company representatives will be available to discuss the pressures healthcare providers face and industry-leading solutions aimed at improving the patient care experience such as the company's flagship Patient Portal, a modern solution that delivers the reliable and intuitive experience patients expect while consolidating all patient engagement activities to increase efficiency and streamline workflows.

"We're excited to come together with the healthcare community at HIMSS again this year and showcase innovations that can enhance the provider-patient experience, boost efficiencies, and improve care quality and healthier outcomes," said Hamilton. "By managing the patient experience from a single source, our platform empowers a better patient experience by offering providers the digital capabilities necessary to bring their patient engagement initiatives to life."

Attendees can request a demo to learn more about InteliChart's platform by completing this form or by visiting them at booth #3406 during the show.

About InteliChart

InteliChart delivers Healthy Outcomes, the market-leading patient-engagement platform that helps providers attain superior patient outcomes. The Healthy Outcomes platform consists of Patient Portal, Family Portal, Patient Intake, Patient Notify, Patient Survey, Patient Schedule, Patient Activate, and Patient eHealth. Located in Charlotte, N.C., InteliChart was founded in 2010. Industry-leading EHR vendors, hospitals, health systems, and physician practices have selected InteliChart as their patient engagement platform, collectively representing 75 million patients. We integrate with 35-plus EHR products and deliver single integration API access to all the solutions on our Healthy Outcomes platform. For more information, visit www.intelichart.com.

Media Contact:

Yancey Casey

Amendola Communications on behalf of InteliChart

(678) 895-9401

ycasey@acmarketingpr.com

