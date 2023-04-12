MarketCast Names Debra Meyer Chief Revenue Officer

Former Criteo sales leader joins MarketCast to grow and evolve sales leadership team

LOS ANGELES, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Data-driven insights and research company MarketCast today announced Debra Meyer is joining the company as its Chief Revenue Officer. In this role, Meyer will lead all commercial sales efforts and will be responsible for driving sales strategy and opportunities across its Research and Ad Solutions businesses.

Meyer joins MarketCast with decades of experience leading sales teams at top ad tech, research, and software companies. Most recently, Meyer was Vice President of Agency Development at Criteo, a global advertising data and commerce platform. While there, she led the sales teams responsible for driving opportunities with the world's leading advertising agencies on behalf of their brand clients. Earlier in her career, she spent more than a decade at Nielsen managing the sales efforts for the online digital research side of the business in addition to holding leadership positions at Microsoft and Salesforce.

"Bringing together our sales teams under Debra's leadership will help us supercharge our approach to client service, account planning, and sales team training and development," said John Batter, CEO of MarketCast. "Debra's experience leading large commercial teams in the ad tech and research space will help us better shape the future of our commercial strategy to win new clients and grow existing ones - all in support of achieving our annual growth plans."

Meyer joins MarketCast during a time of growth and rapid product innovation. The company recently launched its cross-platform Brand Effect™ advertising measurement solution which aims to be the standard for measuring ad recall and resonance across CTV, Linear TV, Streaming, and Social. Additionally, the company's qualitative and quantitative research is trusted by the biggest names in entertainment, technology, sports, and consumer products to measure brand fandom and engagement at every stage of the marketing funnel.

"What drew me to MarketCast was the company's reputation for exceptional client service and research delivery as well as its vision to transform advertising research and measurement through advanced AI and data analytics," said Meyer. "Developing sales cultures that put the customer first is what I'm most passionate about and I look forward to helping transform MarketCast's commercial efforts to support the needs of our brand and advertising clients as their businesses and audiences continue to evolve."

About MarketCast

MarketCast is a data and technology-driven research and insights firm serving CMOs and marketers at the world's top brands, media companies, tech platforms, and sports and video games organizations. The company brings together a unique mix of primary research, AI, and big data to deliver full-funnel transparency for marketers. Our insights guide critical marketing decisions, helping brands determine which audiences to prioritize and product benefits to communicate, in addition to developing, launching, and measuring brand and advertising campaigns across media platforms. Headquartered in Los Angeles, MarketCast has researchers, product leaders, and data scientists around the globe. For more information visit www.marketcast.com

