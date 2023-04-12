Pye-Barker Fire & Safety Enhances Full-Service Capabilities and Security Offerings in Florida with the Acquisition of The Hartline Company

ATLANTA, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pye-Barker Fire & Safety – the largest fully integrated fire protection, life safety and security services provider in the United States – has acquired The Hartline Company, a family-owned and operated security, alarm and fire prevention company serving central Florida. This acquisition allows Pye-Barker, which has strategically acquired well-regarded businesses in Florida and throughout the United States, to add security to its already robust fire protection services in the central Florida market. In recent months, Pye-Barker surpassed 150 branches nationwide and solidified itself as the premier industry player in the U.S.

Founded in 1984 by Alan Hartline, The Hartline Company helps businesses protect people and property through security monitoring, CCTV and access control in addition to fire sprinklers, fire alarms, extinguishers, emergency lighting, suppression and kitchen hood systems. Based in Lake Wales, Florida, and serving customers throughout Lakeland, Tampa and Orlando, Hartline's end-to-end offerings include testing, inspection, maintenance and installation of high-quality life safety systems.

"As a family-run company serving central Florida for over 40 years, The Hartline Company takes the job of protecting our neighbors and community members seriously," said Alan Hartline, President and Founder of Hartline. "Pye-Barker holds those same values of commitment to customer care, and I am confident in their service to our communities through this partnership."

"Pye-Barker is honored to carry on the legacy of the Hartline family and The Hartline Company's unparalleled reputation for customer service," said Bart Proctor, CEO of Pye-Barker. "This acquisition strengthens our full-service capabilities in central Florida and helps us grow our presence in the Southeast and throughout the U.S. We are always looking for companies just like Hartline that command their markets and align with Pye-Barker's values."

Alan Hartline and his highly skilled staff will continue to operate The Hartline Company and serve customers in Florida.

Pye-Barker Fire & Safety is the U.S. leader in fire protection, life safety and security systems. Founded in 1946, Pye-Barker is the largest single-source provider of testing, maintenance and installation of fire detection systems, fire alarms, extinguishers, fire suppression and sprinkler systems, security and monitoring services for businesses nationwide. The company operates over 150 locations and puts significant focus on customer experience and training, competitive benefits and a caring work environment for its 4,500 team members.

