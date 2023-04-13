Bestpass Receives Prestigious Torch Award for Ethics by BBB of Upstate New York

ALBANY, N.Y., April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bestpass, Inc., a comprehensive payment platform provider and the leader in toll management solutions for commercial fleets, today announced it has received the 2023 Torch Award for Ethics by the Better Business Bureau (BBB) of Upstate New York.

The BBB Torch Award for Ethics is an annual award program that honors companies that demonstrate an outstanding commitment to integrity and ethical practices. Bestpass, headquartered in Albany, New York, was the recipient of the award in the Large Business category. Accredited with the BBB since 2016, Bestpass maintains an A+ rating with the organization.

"At Bestpass, we believe that a vibrant company culture built on ethics is the strongest foundation for success," said Tom Fogarty, Bestpass CEO. "I'm proud to lead a team that prioritizes the well-being of our customers, employees, and the communities we serve. Operating ethically is a core value that guides our decision-making process. To be recognized by the Better Business Bureau of Upstate New York with this award is truly an honor. It validates our dedication to upholding the highest standards of integrity and respect in everything we do."

Bestpass, founded in 2001, is the premiere toll management and payment platform for commercial vehicles across the U.S. and Canada. Bestpass works with more than 30,000 customers that generate over $1 billion in toll transactions annually.

