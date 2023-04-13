Healint and King's College London Announce a Ground-breaking Study on the Interaction between Sleep and Migraine in a Large Global Sample

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Healint, a digital health company specializing in Central Nervous System disease management has partnered with King's College London to conduct a ground-breaking study on the relationship between sleep and migraine. The study, which collected anonymized self-reported data from 11,166 global users of the Migraine Buddy application, aims to investigate the causal relationship between sleep disruption and the occurrence of migraine attacks.

Previous studies on the relationship between sleep and migraine have had small samples or focused solely on one specific population at a one-time point, resulting in conflicting findings. The current study aims to reconcile this disparity and provide a more comprehensive understanding of the relationship between sleep and migraine. The study's methodology is unique in that it avoids bias associated with self-report questionnaires and issues with retrospective reporting.

"We are excited to partner with King's College London on this ground-breaking study. At last, we will be able to move from simply observing the correlation between the sleep disturbance and the condition's exacerbation and confirm the causation." said François Cadiou, CEO and co-founder of Healint. "This will open new treatment and relief opportunities in migraine as well as numerous other chronic conditions."

"The findings of the study provide an important puzzle piece that significantly increases our understanding of the interaction between sleep and migraine and can be translated into the clinical management of both conditions. Further studies are now needed to elucidate the mechanisms that mediate this interaction," said Dr. Jan Hoffmann, Clinical Reader and Honorary Consultant in Neurology at King's College London.

The study is part of Healint's ongoing efforts to advance the field of migraine research and develop innovative digital solutions to improve the lives of people living with chronic migraine. The company's flagship app, Migraine Buddy, is the world's largest migraine tracking and research platform, with over 3.5 million users worldwide.

