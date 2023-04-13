HI-CHEW™ Knocks It Out of the Ballpark with Four New MLB Partnerships

The beloved candy brand teams up with the St. Louis Cardinals, Chicago Cubs, Detroit Tigers, and Milwaukee Brewers™ for the 2023 MLB season

IRVINE, Calif., April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the 2023 Major League Baseball season is officially back in full swing, HI-CHEW™ , the immensely fruity, intensely chewy candy has announced that it is bringing back its fan-favorite flavors to select stadiums through partnerships with four teams: St. Louis Cardinals, Chicago Cubs, Detroit Tigers, and Milwaukee Brewers™. From product sampling, to on-site activations, and engaging family events, HI-CHEW™ is bringing fun and excitement to baseball fans throughout the 2023 baseball season.

During select home games, fans will have a chance to participate in many fun activities and pick up the HI-CHEW™ candy throughout each ballpark. Whether fans choose to attend a game in St. Louis, Chicago, Detroit, or Milwaukee, these four exciting partnerships with HI-CHEW™ will offer unique experiences for fans of all kinds this baseball season.

St. Louis Cardinals: Experience the ultimate family fun at the HI-CHEW ™ Family Pavilion, featuring interactive and exciting activities for all ages. The big, yellow HI-CHEW ™ dugout bucket will be stocked and ready for Cardinals players to enjoy as they please. The candy brand is a sponsor of the dance cam to encourage stadium attendees to show off their most creative dancing skills on the big screen. As a co-presenting Kids Club Sponsor, HI-CHEW™ invites kids to take part in the fun by running the bases at Busch Stadium after select Sunday home games, and kids will have the opportunity to ask a player questions. All activities are part of a three-year partnership between HI-CHEW™ and the St. Louis Cardinals.

Chicago Cubs: Need a sweet treat during an inning break? The candy is available to Cubs fans attending a game in a suite at Wrigley Field. In addition, all youth ballplayers and their families can take advantage of the Cubs' Youth Baseball and Softball Special Ticket Offers presented by HI-CHEW™ which include a ticket to the designated game at Wrigley Field and a pair of special-edition Cubs socks. During Cubs games, fans also will notice a new "Artificial Intelligence Art" video board feature where one lucky young fan will be selected each game to answer baseball-centric questions with responses generated and displayed as a piece of AI art on the left field video board. Need a sweet treat during an inning break? The candy is available to Cubs fans attending a game in a suite at Wrigley Field. In addition, all youth ballplayers and their families can take advantage of the presented by HI-CHEW™ which include a ticket to the designated game at Wrigley Field and a pair of special-edition Cubs socks. During Cubs games, fans also will notice a new "Artificial Intelligence Art" video board feature where one lucky young fan will be selected each game to answer baseball-centric questions with responses generated and displayed as a piece of AI art on the left field video board.

Detroit Tigers : HI-CHEW ™ ambassadors will greet visitors as they walk into Comerica Park with flavorful samples to enjoy. Visitors will also find their favorite fruity, chewy candy displayed on the Carousel within Commercial Bank Big Cat Court and at concession stands, leaving them to crave a bag of their favorite juicy flavor. There is an opportunity to win tickets to view batting practice before the start of the game through HI-CHEW ™ social media campaigns throughout the season.

Milwaukee Brewers™: On select Sunday home games at American Family Field™ visitors should keep an eye out for their favorite fruity, chewy candy on the big screen between innings. HI-CHEW™ will also be the presenting sponsor of the beach towel giveaway to 30,000 fans attending the July 22 game. Fans also have the opportunity to compete in dance battles for a chance to win more HI-CHEW™ product and prize items. During the game, Brewers™ fans may see players enjoying the candy in the dugout. In addition, kids will have a chance to win big at Helfaer Field by hitting the HI-CHEW™ bullseye in left-center field during Little League games. All youth baseball and softball teams will also receive candy when they play at the special field outside of the big league ballpark.

"Throughout the years, Major League Baseball players have often been seen reaching for the iconic bucket of HI-CHEW™ in the dugout for a mid-inning pick me up," said Teruhiro Kawabe (Terry), Chief Representative for the USA & President, CEO of Morinaga America, Inc. "Now, more fans across the country will be able to experience the fun of eating the fruity, chewy candy while attending baseball games this season. We are thrilled to continue our successful partnerships with MLB teams to further brand awareness and take part in an iconic national sport."

To learn more about HI-CHEW™ and to see where you can purchase your favorite products, please visit us online at HI-CHEW.com

About Morinaga America, Inc.:

Established in 2008, Morinaga America, Inc. is the official distributor of HI-CHEW™, and Chargel™ in the United States. Morinaga America, Inc. (marketing and sales) and Morinaga America Foods, Inc. (manufacturing) are wholly-owned subsidiaries of Morinaga & Co., Ltd., which began in 1899 as the first, modern candy maker and producer of chocolates in Japan. In 2015, Morinaga America, Inc. opened its first United States manufacturing facility in North Carolina. With over 200 flavors of HI-CHEW™ having debuted in Japan, Morinaga America, Inc. has introduced the United States market to the best of Japanese confectionery.

About HI-CHEW™:

The history of Morinaga stretches back over a century when company founder Taichiro Morinaga brought his candy-making skills to Japan from America in the 1800s. HI-CHEW™ has long been the best-selling soft candy in Japan and continues to see year-over-year growth throughout other parts of Asia and in the United States. In the United States, HI-CHEW™ is currently offered in sticks, peg bags, and stand-up pouches. The HI-CHEW™ sticks come in a variety of flavors including Strawberry, Green Apple, Mango, Grape, Banana, Kiwi, Açaí, and Sweet & Sour Watermelon. HI-CHEW™ also offers peg bags in the following flavors: Original Mix, Tropical Mix, Superfruit Mix, Sweet & Sour Mix, Soda Pop Mix, Berry Mix, Plus Fruit, Fantasy Mix and new Reduced Sugar. The Stand-Up Pouches are available in Original Mix, Tropical Mix, Sweet and Sour Mix, Fruit Combos, and Infrusions Orchard Mix. The all new HI-CHEW™ Bites are unwrapped in bite-size packaging in Mango, Green Apple and Strawberry flavors. HI-CHEW™ is made with concentrated fruit juices and is free of gluten, with no colors from synthetic sources. HI-CHEW™ continues to expand fruity, chewy flavor offerings annually. In 2020, HI-CHEW™ won a Nielsen Design Impact Award for its new Original Mix packaging update that hit shelves in 2019. For more information, visit HI-CHEW.com.

