Momentum ITSMA makes new acquisition to fulfil increasing demand for innovative thought leadership

LONDON and BOSTON, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Momentum ITSMA has announced the acquisition of thought-leadership firm, Grist.

Momentum ITSMA help clients build go-to-market teams, optimise strategic accounts, and gain greater market share. By incorporating Grist's expertise in research-driven thought leadership programs, Momentum ITSMA will now complement its existing consulting, research and learning services that share a single purpose - to help ambitious clients achieve market-beating revenue growth.

"Thought leadership is a critical to gaining market share - our recent CBX* research shows that nearly 7 in 10 C-level executives say they are more likely to do business with a provider if they are impressed with their thought leadership. With the expertise of the team at Grist, we can continue to ensure our clients raise the bar and outperform their competitors." Alisha Lyndon, CEO of Momentum ITSMA

The Grist team will continue to design research-based thought leadership programs and enable thought leadership teams, as well as helping Momentum ITSMA clients embed robust and distinctive thought leadership for strategic accounts.

"I believe thought leadership is the essence of innovation and progress in any industry. By sharing insight and expertise we push the boundaries of what's possible and inspire others to do the same. Thought leadership isn't just about generating ideas, it's about creating a culture of continuous learning and growth to deliver real value to clients." Leslie Cozatt, VP, B2B Corporate Content Marketing + C-suite Audience Engagement, Optum

Grist is a leading thought-leadership provider, serving financial services, professional services, and technology sectors. Their team brings deep editorial heritage gained with The Economist and Financial Times – which has helped them deliver high-profile thought leadership programs for leading firms such as RBS International, Herbert Smith Freehills and Trustpilot.

"We believe thought leadership is a means to an end, not an end in itself – and that end-goal is growth. Joining forces with Momentum ITSMA allows us to position thought leadership in the broader context of strategic planning, client engagement and revenue growth. For Grist clients we can now provide a greater range of services and benefits, and for Momentum ITSMA's clients we offer a new tool to help them achieve their account-based marketing growth ambitions."

Mark Wellings and Andrew Rogerson co-founders of Grist

By combining our expertise and team, we'll be better equipped to create even more impactful programs. Momentum ITSMA is continuously evolving and we're looking forward to Grist being part of our future.

*Momentum ITSMA's CBX Survey 2022 [momentumitsma.com/what-we-do/research-studies/]

