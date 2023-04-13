My Code Announces Exclusive Partnership with FOX Deportes to Drive Hispanic Engagement in Sports Media

The partnership harnesses My Code's digital marketing capabilities to develop social and custom content opportunities for brands to connect with U.S. Hispanic sports fans

SANTA MONICA, Calif., April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- My Code , the largest US diverse media company, which enables publishers, storytellers, brands and agencies to enhance connections with diverse audiences, has entered into an exclusive partnership with FOX Deportes, the nation's longest-running Spanish-language sports network. My Code will integrate their social media assets as sponsored content across its offerings to reach Hispanic audiences, further extending its sports marketing capabilities within the multicultural space. My Code will serve as a strategic representative to FOX Deportes by working directly with their new business team in creating specific packages and collaborating on sales and marketing assets.

The partnership will provide My Code with rights to market and sell FOX Deportes social media and digital advertising platforms as well as collaborate on FOX Deportes business development initiatives. This includes co-created custom programs to run content across My Code's owned and operated media, publisher network, CTV channels, audio, etc. merging its Hispanic sports digital segment of 16 Million to Fox Deportes' 24 Million following on social media. Additionally, all content development will be weaved through My Code's Intelligence Center to inform creative paths. Together, both companies will help brands elevate marketing content and create more authentic advertising opportunities that resonate with Hispanic sports fans.

"We are thrilled to partner with an industry leader like My Code," said Angelina Losada, Vice President of Business Development and Growth Initiatives at FOX Deportes. "Our network is home to the biggest sporting events and properties including the World Series, Mexico's Liga MX and more. Together with My Code, we are excited to explore partnerships and opportunities to elevate our brand and strengthen our connection with our audience."

FOX Deportes reported that more than 80% of their audience said sports define who they are and that a majority will pay attention no matter who's playing, showing how sports are an anchor in their audience's lives. With major sporting events such as the MLS Cup Final, La Liga and Women's World Cup on the horizon, this data corroborates insight from My Code's Multicultural Soccer Fandom and Insights Report on how multicultural audiences are 25% more likely to want sports advertising to inspire them.

"FOX Deportes is a titan in the sports industry, so partnering with them to enhance our multicultural marketing campaigns is a phenomenal opportunity to continue our commitment to authentically reaching diverse audiences. Our team will co-create authentic content with FOX Deportes, offering mass scale, against a vertical that indexes so high against the Hispanic audience," said Gerry Ramirez, VP of Partnership Development at My Code. "FOX Deportes' viewers are a dedicated and long-lasting fanbase, and overall, it's the fans themselves who show us where there's opportunity to share content that aligns with how they want to experience advertising. We just have to listen and determine what is most likely to resonate."

To learn more about My Code, please visit www.mycodemedia.com .

About My Code

My Code is the leading media company representing the multicultural landscape of America by amplifying, supporting and funding diverse publishers, creators and producers. My Code was formed following the expansion of H Code, a 2x Inc. 5000-ranked company founded in 2015, into additional demographics beyond Hispanic consumers. The company's diverse team of marketers, sellers, researchers, and storytellers specializes in an ever-growing selection of Cultural and Affinity Codes including A Code, B Code, W Code and Pride Code, to help companies reach millions of AANHPI, Black, Hispanic, female and LGBTQIA+ consumers with unmatched authenticity. As a minority-dominant organization, its team is dedicated to the economic empowerment of the diverse communities and audiences they represent. Impremedia (the leading Hispanic news publisher) and Veranda Entertainment (which distributes Spanish-language film and television content across CTV platforms) are part of the My Code brand portfolio, offering a diversified range of services to clients and advertisers. In 2023, the company announced its significant investment in minority-owned Latinx digital culture magazine and creative agency REMEZCLA. To learn more about My Code, please visit www.mycodemedia.com.

About FOX Deportes

Launched in 1996, FOX Deportes, a division of FOX Sports, is the first and longest-running Spanish-language sports network in the United States. Now in nearly 20 million cable and satellite households, nearly six million of which are Hispanic, FOX Deportes has been the nation's leading supplier of Spanish-language sports programming for over 25 years. FOX Deportes features a diversified portfolio of properties, and boasts more than 2,100 hours of exclusive, live programming including Liga MX, MLS, Liga Nacional de Honduras, Liga Primera Division de Costa Rica, South America World Cup Qualifiers, NFL, NFC Championship, Super Bowl LVII, MLB regular-season, All-Star Game, Divisional Series, National League Championship Series and World Series, NASCAR, Premier Boxing Champions and college football. Original programs include EL ENTRETIEMPO, TOTAL SPORTS 360 and EL PUNTO FINAL. FOX Deportes Digital reaches 17 million visitors monthly and provides a robust digital experience brimming with engaging editorial, live scoring and exclusive video highlights on

