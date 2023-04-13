Pixelworks Enables Cinematic Visual Display on ROG Phone 7 Series Smartphone

Immersive HDR Picture Quality, Superior Color Reproduction and Enhanced Eye Comfort

SHANGHAI, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW), a leading provider of innovative video and display processing solutions, today announced the newly launched ASUS ROG Phone 7 Series integrates the Company's visual processing solutions, including industry-leading HDR technology, HDR Enhancement, professional color calibration, DC Dimming and other advanced features, bringing a more immersive and realistic, and eye-friendly visual experience to ASUS smartphone users.

The ROG Phone 7 Series smartphone is built on the Snapdragon® 8 Gen 2 mobile platform from Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. The smartphone features a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with resolution of 2448×1080 pixels, 1,500nits peak brightness and supports refresh rates of up to 165 Hz. To optimize the screen's display performance, the ROG Phone 7 Series continues ASUS' adoption of Pixelworks' advanced visual processing technology, which deeply improves the display quality of the screen across multiple different dimensions.

Pixelworks empowers the ROG Phone 7 Series to achieve visual performance advantages through the following supported display attributes:

Always-on HDR—— Pixelworks uses real-time SDR-to-HDR conversion to expose more colors and enhance contrast for the vast majority of gaming and video content, which is often in native SDR (standard dynamic range) format, resulting in a more cinematic visual experience.

HDR Enhancement —— The brand new dynamic and high-precision HDR tone mapping further improves the HDR videos to approach the HDR10+ display effect, which leads to a more vivid and stereoscopic look for content presented on the smartphone screen. Users can access more high-quality HDR content with certification from top content providers, including Amazon, Netflix and YouTube via this functionality.

Professional Color Calibration —— Every ROG Phone 7 Series smartphone is factory-tuned with patented display calibration technology from Pixelworks, resulting in an average delta-E of less than 1 (lower is better) across the full range from 100 nits to the display panel's maximum brightness. This makes certain there are no perceptible deviations from perfect color accuracy.

True Flesh Tones —— A calibrated flesh tone solution ensures accuracy in all display modes to convey true-to-life skin tones for all content involving real people, whether in photos, videos captured on the phone or popular movies streamed from an App.

Color Shift Correction —— As part of the display tuning process, this new feature ensures color accuracy across the entire screen by correcting for color shift artifacts that can occur on display panels at low brightness.

DC Dimming ——This solution dynamically adjusts the display's current to reduce the screen flickering associated with conventional Pulse Width Modulation (PWM) dimming, which ensures extraordinary clarity and greatly improved eye comfort.

"Screens are where users consume both real-life and artistic content. The display quality of the screen is the key to visual immersion." said Bryan Chang, General Manager, Smartphone Business Unit at ASUS. "We are pleased to have the professional technical support of Pixelworks to enhance the visual display on ROG Phone 7 Series smartphone, which empowers the device with robust hardware performance to authentically present the colorfulness of artistic and realistic worlds on the screen."

"The gamer-oriented ROG Phone 7 Series has maintained its strong competence in core performance and screen quality, which provides a solid foundation for further improving the visual display capability of the smartphone." said Ting Xiong, President of Pixelworks China. "It's a pleasure for us to work in close cooperation with the ROG team to enhance the color accuracy, picture quality and eye comfort of the ROG Phone 7 Series. We hope that in the future, we can expand our technical cooperation to deliver more innovative gaming and video experiences to the consumers!"

About ROG

Republic of Gamers (ROG) is an ASUS sub-brand dedicated to creating the world's best gaming hardware and software. Formed in 2006, ROG offers a complete line of innovative products known for performance and quality, including motherboards, graphics cards, laptops, desktops, monitors, audio equipment, routers and peripherals. ROG participates in and sponsors major international gaming events. ROG gear has been used to set hundreds of overclocking records and it continues to be the preferred choice of gamers and enthusiasts around the world.

Learn more about the choice of champions at http://rog.asus.com.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks provides industry-leading content creation, video delivery and display processing solutions and technology that enable highly authentic viewing experiences with superior visual quality, across all screens – from cinema to smartphone and beyond. The Company has more than 20 years of history delivering image processing innovation to leading providers of consumer electronics, professional displays and video streaming services.

For more information, please visit the company's web site at www.pixelworks.com.

Note: Pixelworks and the Pixelworks logo are trademarks of Pixelworks, Inc. Qualcomm and Snapdragon are trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated, registered in the United States and other countries. Qualcomm Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

