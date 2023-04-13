Vonage to Showcase Channel Focus and Commitment at Channel Partners Conference & Expo 2023

HOLMDEL, N.J., April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- V onage , a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation, will highlight its commitment to the Channel and innovations in its support of channel partners at the upcoming Channel Partners Conference & Expo. The Company will also lend thought leadership across three sessions, including two Keynotes.

New Vonage logo (PRNewsfoto/Vonage) (PRNewswire)

The annual Channel Partners Conference & Expo is the premier event for the channel space and will take place May 1-4, 2023, at The Venetian in Las Vegas, NV.

Channel Partners is a key event for us to demonstrate our ongoing commitment & service to partners and their customers.

"Channel Partners is such a key event for us each year to demonstrate our ongoing commitment and service to our network of channel partners and their customers," said Reggie Scales, SVP, Global Sales for Vonage. "With the opportunity to meet with the channel community face to face - to showcase demos of new products and our continued investments in our Channel model, tools, and infrastructure - this show is the perfect opportunity to reinforce our dedication to our partners' success."

In a Keynote on Tuesday, May 2, at 10:20 am PT - Building Resilience and Revenue Through Innovation - Vonage Chief Operating Officer Jay Bellissimo will provide an overview of the Vonage Communications Platform, and an outlook for the future as the Company continues its legacy of opening new revenue streams for partners and helping them build resilience for their businesses.

An additional Keynote panel on Wednesday, May 3, at 8:45 am PT -

The Future of the Channel: The Ultimate Vendor Power Panel - will feature Vonage SVP Global Sales Reggie Scales. The panel will discuss how today's tech leaders are meeting customers' business challenges head on while working to drive success for their partner communities.

A third Vonage speaking engagement at Channel Partners is an MVP Panel - UC and CC - Consolidation without Compromise on Tuesday, May 2 at 2:15 pm PT, hosted by Vonage Channel Chief, Jim Regan. This panel of channel and product experts will uncover why a truly integrated suite of solutions helps businesses create differentiated experiences for their customers - and how this drives increased productivity within their organizations.

Vonage will host a booth (#1419) on the expo show floor, where attendees will have the opportunity to connect with members of the Company's executive and channel teams and experience interactive product demos showcasing Vonage's latest technology.

About Vonage

Vonage , a global cloud communications leader, helps businesses accelerate their digital transformation. Vonage's Communications Platform is fully programmable and allows for the integration of Video, Voice, Chat, Messaging, AI and Verification into existing products, workflows and systems. The Vonage conversational commerce application enables businesses to create AI-powered omnichannel experiences that boost sales and increase customer satisfaction. Vonage's fully programmable unified communications, contact center and conversational commerce applications are built from the Vonage platform and enable companies to transform how they communicate and operate from the office or remotely - providing the flexibility required to create meaningful engagements.

Vonage is headquartered in New Jersey, with offices throughout the United States, Europe, Israel and Asia and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ericsson. To follow Vonage on Twitter, please visit www.twitter.com/vonage . To become a fan on Facebook, go to facebook.com/vonage . To subscribe on YouTube, visit youtube.com/vonage .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Vonage