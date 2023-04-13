Wind Creek Chicago Southland to partner with Fabio Viviani Hospitality

ATMORE, Ala., April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wind Creek Hospitality announced today a partnership with Fabio Viviani Hospitality, LLC to operate the food and beverage outlets at Wind Creek Chicago Southland, located in the Villages of East Hazel Crest and Homewood.

(PRNewsfoto/Wind Creek Hospitality) (PRNewswire)

Viviani, who has participated in multiple seasons of Bravo's Top Chef and also has his own cooking show, Fabio's Kitchen, has over 50 locations of various offerings in his portfolio, many of which are in the Chicago area.

"Bringing in a partner like Fabio Viviani to our Chicago Southland property is a home run for our food and beverage offerings. Fabio's expertise in the hospitality industry will give Wind Creek Chicago Southland an unmatched competitive edge," said acting General Manager, Roger Kuehn.

"We are delighted to be collaborating with Wind Creek on their Southland property! It's an impressive project and the fact that it's in my hometown of Chicago makes it even more appealing. We look forward to sharing more details with you soon. Something truly special is in the works"

The partnership will include a steakhouse, food hall, in-room dining as well as banquets. Wind Creek Chicago Southland is expected to open in Spring 2024.

For more information, visit www.windcreek.com/chicagosouthland

ABOUT WIND CREEK HOSPITALITY

Wind Creek Hospitality is an authority of the Poarch Band of Creek Indians, the only federally recognized Indian Tribe in the state of Alabama. Wind Creek Hospitality manages the Tribe's gaming facilities including: Wind Creek Aruba, Wind Creek Atmore, Wind Creek Bethlehem, Wind Creek Chicago Southland (Coming Soon), Wind Creek Curacao, Wind Creek Montgomery, Wind Creek Wetumpka, Casinoverse, Magic City Casino in FL, as well as racetracks in Alabama and Florida. Visit www.windcreek.com for more information.

ABOUT FABIO VIVIANI HOSPITALITY

About Fabio Viviani Hospitality (FVH): Helmed by celebrity chef, restauranteur, best-selling cookbook author and TV Host, Fabio Viviani, FVH is one of the fastest growing hospitality groups in the United States. With over 30 different restaurants, bars and event spaces across the country, FVH is an industry leader when it comes to creating concepts that are innovative, exciting and managed with the highest level of hospitality. In 2017, FVH entered the worlds of gaming and hotels with casino partnerships across the Northeast and a variety of high profile hotel partnerships in the Midwest.

America was first introduced to Viviani in 2008 when he appeared on the reality television competition series Top Chef where he was voted "Fan Favorite''. A native of Florence, Italy, Fabio subsequently returned to the Bravo network to compete on Top Chef: All Stars. Fabio is a recurring guest on national television shows such as Good Morning America, The Rachael Ray Show, and numerous Food Network Shows, such as Cutthroat Kitchen: All-Star Tournament, which he won. Off-screen, Fabio is a regular headliner at global food events, and he has authored four successful cookbooks: Café Firenze Cookbook , New York Times Best-Seller Fabio's Italian Kitchen, Fabio's American Home Kitchen , and most recently Fabio's 30-Minute Italian . Fabio's online presence draws millions of viewers yearly with his own cooking show, Fabio's Kitchen, now in Season 5.

For more information, please visit www.FabioViviani.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Wind Creek Hospitality