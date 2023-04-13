Yuga Labs Breaks Records with 2nd Trip to Otherside

In a world-building collaboration with Improbable, the highly anticipated return to Otherside made web3 history.

MIAMI, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yuga Labs , web3 leader and home of Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC), CryptoPunks, Meebits, and 10KTF, successfully completed 2nd Trip, bringing a record-breaking 7,214 concurrent users to Otherside.

On March 25th, Otherdeed holders and their plus ones entered Otherside, Yuga's gamified, metaRPG universe, where they were assigned to four teams, led by Team Captains . For 90 minutes, participants explored various new Otherside environments through competitive gameplay, with Team Glacia taking home the victory. The immersive experience showcased how Yuga continues to bridge the gap between gaming and web3 communities through creative storytelling.

2nd Trip made history as the largest crowd of players in a virtual world. Powered by Yuga's creative and experiential leadership, in partnership with technical innovations from Improbable Worlds and support from NVIDIA Graphics Delivery Network , and 11 NVIDIA partners — including ABYA, Pentanet, Taiwan Mobile, Turkcell, StarHub, and Zain — making the event truly global.

The number of concurrent users wasn't the only achievement for 2nd Trip. The experience boasted over 320,000 aerial stunts and incredible player interactivity: participants used their microphones more than 80,000 times. Members across 20 different NFT collections joined the event and were able to customize their characters with new avatars and designs.

"2nd Trip marks a milestone in the co-development of Otherside," said Greg Solano , Co-Founder of Yuga Labs. "The creative storytelling, technical advances, and incredible design for 2nd Trip worked together to showcase our vision for the metaverse, and lays the foundation for an always-on persistent world."

The Otherside journey continues with Yuga's launch of Legends of the Mara . Picking up where 2nd Trip left off, LOTM is a collection-based 2D strategy game that dives into the origins of Otherside. Yuga Labs continues to march toward a more persistent experience for Otherside by the end of 2023.

About Yuga Labs

Yuga Labs is a web3 company shaping the future through storytelling, experiences, and community. Guided by the belief that the potential of web3 can be realized when we start with imagination, not limitations, Yuga's initiatives aim to reinvent what real-world utility for NFTs look like and push the space forward as a whole. Since their launch in April 2021 with flagship collection Bored Ape Yacht Club, they've made headlines as one of the first companies to release IP licenses to their NFT holders, acquired and released rights to other top collections (CryptoPunks and Meebits), and made web3 history with record-breaking synchronized player participation in their newest initiative, Otherside. One of the most ambitious interactive metaverse projects to date, Otherside is built with the community, rebelling against traditional walled gardens in gaming spaces. In March 2022, Yuga Labs raised a $450M seed round at a $4B valuation.

View original content:

SOURCE Yuga Labs