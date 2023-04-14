Expert Pediatricians Launch Bedwetting Telehealth Platform, Vamio Health

Digital platform provides personalized treatment for common childhood condition

AUSTIN, Texas, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nocturnal enuresis, more commonly known as bedwetting, affects five million children over the age of six in the United States, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics . Most children will outgrow bedwetting without any kind of intervention, but in some cases, it can persist into teenage years. This can cause self-esteem issues, embarrassment, and social avoidance for children and create significant stress on the family.

Vamio Health provides an innovative, telehealth solution to bedwetting (PRNewswire)

"We're so excited to see the positive impact Vamio Health is already having with our patients."

Bedwetting is one of the most common chronic childhood conditions, yet access to specialized care for it is very limited.

Years of diagnosing and treating this condition led to Vamio Health , a telehealth bedwetting solution developed by pediatric experts and husband and wife team, Dr. Stephen Canon and Dr. Honor Canon .

"We're so excited to see the positive impact Vamio Health is already having with our patients," says Dr. Stephen Canon, co-founder, and board-certified urologist with a sub-specialty certification in pediatric urology. "There was a silver lining when it came to the pandemic and that was telehealth. Virtual care is too valuable to not be a vital part of pediatric healthcare moving forward."

"Through our years of medical training and working with families, we noticed a lack of streamlined help for bedwetting and wanted to create a better solution," says board-certified pediatrician and co-founder, Dr. Honor Canon. "We feel that Vamio Health has done just that."

Dr. Danielle Sweeney is also a member of the Vamio Health medical team and a board-certified pediatric urologist. "Vamio Health provides patients and their families the opportunity to speak candidly with a pediatric specialist about a sensitive condition, like bedwetting, in the comfort of their own home."

Dr. Stephen Canon participated in a research trial looking at telemedicine versus traditional visits for evaluating enuresis and found that patients who used virtual care had just as effective follow-up outcomes as those who used traditional visits. The average age of patients studied was 9.2 years and most were treated with medical therapy, primarily desmopressin, in addition to behavioral techniques. Most patients treated with virtual care demonstrated improvement with these strategies. The majority of patient families said they liked both the telehealth technology and the interactions with their physician for this condition and would use it again.

What Causes Bedwetting?

There are many factors that can cause bedwetting including delayed bladder maturation, a small bladder capacity, or lower levels of the hormone vasopressin which helps reduce urine at night. Bedwetting also tends to run in families. Recurring bedwetting, on the other hand, can be caused by an underlying medical condition, including:

Urinary tract infection

Sleep apnea

Diabetes

ADHD

Chronic constipation

Hormonal imbalance

A structural problem in the urinary tract or nervous system

How Does Vamio Health Work?

Using the Vamio telehealth platform is simple. First, a family schedules a consultation through the website, which is typically approved within 24 hours. A urinalysis kit will then be sent to the family with instructions on how to complete it at home and upload the results to a secure platform. Finally, Vamio Health sends a link for the telehealth consultation.

How is Bedwetting Treated?

During your initial virtual consultation, your provider will review your urinalysis and discuss potential treatment regimens to help decide which is best for your family. This may include:

Behavioral techniques (including, but not limited to, using a bedwetting alarm)

Treating underlying medical conditions that cause bedwetting

Medications

For more information about Vamio Health, visit www.vamiohealth.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Vamio Health