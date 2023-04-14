New artist JBGODS releasing EDM album for skaters

CHICAGO, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The artist entity from Chicago is producing their second signature JB Skating album "The Book of Enoch". JBGODS is the leading music entity for their brand known as JB Skating. The artist entity is responsible for documenting and disseminating their skate music and their skate brand. The gods are the first to create original JB SKATE music for Chicago and to bring their brand from the shadows of a hidden subculture to the forefront of the music industry.

JBGODS release new album “The Book of Enoch” for skaters all over the US.

"We inspire people to aim for the impossible and achieve it. Les Brown said, 'It's possible' and I believe him." -Pharaoh

Pharaoh is the ambitious owner of the JBGODS company and lead artist behind the music. JBGODS is not just a music entity, it's a business and a team, which started when Pharaoh met Skotty and Keem from Milwaukee. The team went from 3 members with no songs to 13 members with two albums in 6 months. The gods are known for their deep bass, melodic instrumentals and Chicago influenced JB SKATE mixing.

Pharaoh studied music in California where he attained his bachelor's degree in music, which he plans to use towards more exciting projects on picture. The gods are known to be the most intense entity in skate music. In between albums they share free mix tapes on YouTube for their followers, fans and supporters to enjoy.

"Some cities don't have good JB music, some cities have none at all. We are here to change that. The gods are bringing JB to the whole country. It's ours to give."

The Book of Enoch is scheduled to drop in the summer of 2023. The gods attest that skaters everywhere will be satisfied with this brand new genre of skate music.

Media Contact:

JBGODS

Chicago, IL

213-880-7994

pharaoh@jbgods.com

