VIDIZMO Offers Next-Generation Learning Content Management System (LCMS) for Enterprises

TYSONS, Va., April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VIDIZMO, a leading solution provider for enterprise video content management, digital evidence management, and redaction, has constantly been enhancing its Learning Content Management System (LCMS) capabilities to be at the forefront for helping organizations efficiently train their employees.

(PRNewsfoto/VIDIZMO) (PRNewswire)

A Comprehensive Solution for Streamlined Learning and Development.

Online training is becoming a growing need in today's digital world. Modern organizations no longer need traditional training methods involving in-person sessions, workshops, and seminars with fixed schedules. To meet the novel needs of organizations, VIDIZMO offers a web-based solution that delivers users immersive and interactive learning experiences.

The platform enables its users to add interactive elements such as surveys, quizzes, and handouts to make the learning process engaging for the trainees while allowing organizations to track their progress and performance. In addition, VIDIZMO's LCMS provides diverse content formats, including video, audio, text, and interactive media, all of which can be accessed from any location, at any time, and via any device.

With its detailed user analytics, interactive video-based learning, and custom integration capabilities with renowned learning management systems such as Moodle, Blackboard, and D2L, VIDIZMO empowers organizations to upskill their workforce effectively. Whether live training sessions or on-demand training, VIDIZMO is paving the way for organizations to optimize their training potential and stay ahead of the curve.

VIDIZMO's LCMS includes a range of features that make it a top-tier solution for businesses, including:

SCORM support, enabling users to import interactive courses from other platforms.

Quiz, survey and handout features to enhance user engagement and assessment.

Certificate of completion, providing users with tangible recognition of their achievements.

Assessment reports, providing in-depth analytics on user progress.

Media/user analytics, giving organizations insight into user engagement and learning outcomes.

Live training sessions, including live stream, Zoom, and Teams integration for an interactive learning experience.

The LCMS is built to deliver a seamless and user-friendly learning experience for organizations and their learners. With VIDIMZO's impressive features, organizations can create comprehensive training programs that meet their specific requirements and improve business outcomes.

To learn more about it, visit www.vidizmo.com.

About VIDIZMO

VIDIZMO is a trusted provider of enterprise video content management, digital evidence management, and redaction solutions to top-tier government organizations and Fortune 500 companies worldwide. With a proven track record of delivering high-quality, customizable solutions tailored to each customer's unique needs, VIDIZMO offers three core products: EnterpriseTube, a YouTube-like platform recognized by Gartner for its advanced video management capabilities; a Digital Evidence Management Solution recognized by IDC; explicitly designed for law enforcement agencies; and standalone tools such as Redactor for privacy and data protection. With nearly 20 years of experience, VIDIZMO is also a Microsoft IP Co-sell Gold Partner and AWS Partner, ensuring customers receive the latest cutting-edge technology and innovation. To learn more, visit vidizmo.com.

Media Contact

Haris Ali Shaikh

Associate Market Research Manager

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE VIDIZMO