Lindo Pro Dual Camera Video Doorbell Wins IF Design Award 2023

DOVER, Del., April 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lindo, an emerging brand in the home security industry, is proud to announce that its Lindo Pro Dual Camera Video Doorbell has won the prestigious IF Design Award 2023. The award recognizes Lindo's commitment to design excellence and innovation in smart home security products.

The Lindo Pro Dual Camera Video Doorbell features a sleek and stylish design with smooth, rounded lines and comfortable button feel. It is available in a black and white panda color scheme that fits for any modern home's aesthetic. The doorbell is also designed to be compatible with various front door designs, making it a perfect choice for users.

The IF Design Award is one of the most prestigious design competitions in the world. "We are honored to receive the IF Design Award 2023 for our Lindo Pro Dual Camera Video Doorbell," said CEO of Lindo. "This award is a testament to our commitment to design smart home security products that not only look great but also versatile and easy-to-use to our customers."

The Lindo Pro Dual Camera Video Doorbell is equipped with two cameras that provides a 190-degree field of view, and two sensors that reduces 95% false alarms. The doorbell also features human and motion detection, package detection, two-way talk, and free 3-day video history, providing additional security and peace of mind to users.

Information about Lindo Pro Dual Camera Video Doorbell can be found at https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BN9NRW8Y

About Lindo

Lindo is a smart home security brand that aims to bring smart living pleasure to people. Lindo focuses on promoting the intelligentization of products to make whole house intelligence accessible to more families. More information about Lindo can be found at https://www.lindolife.com/

