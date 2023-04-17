Isovalent introduces Isovalent Cilium Mesh to Securely Connect Networks Across On-Prem, Edge, and Cloud

eBPF-based Isovalent Cilium Mesh provides a Kubernetes-native networking layer with embedded security and observability across hybrid and multi-cloud environments

AMSTERDAM, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe -- Isovalent, the leading company behind the rapidly growing open source technologies Cilium and eBPF, today announced the availability of Cilium Mesh as an early preview to customers. Cilium Mesh is a new universal networking layer to connect workloads and machines across clouds and premises. It consists of the Kubernetes networking component (Cilium CNI), the multi-cluster connectivity plane (Cilium Cluster Mesh), and a new transit gateway to connect to existing networks.

Cilium Mesh extends the existing Cilium networking outside of Kubernetes to connect cloud-native Kubernetes environments with existing cloud VPCs, on-prem datacenter networks, and private cloud environments. Built by the original creators of Cilium--the now industry-standard container networking for major public cloud services like GKE, Anthos, AKS, and EKS Anywhere--Cilium Mesh allows platform teams to build advanced networking, security and observability capabilities across all of their infrastructure, under a single Kubernetes-optimized networking abstraction.

Cilium Mesh is available for early preview to customers. Any machine or network can plug in to Cilium Mesh via a new transit gateway and connect with machines or to Kubernetes environments natively. Cilium Mesh provides a single layer of connectivity that seamlessly delivers cluster-to-cluster Kubernetes connectivity (Cluster Mesh), fully distributed network segmentation, encryption, mutual authentication with mTLS, load-balancing at L3-L7 (Service Mesh and Gateway API) as well as mature Kubernetes Networking primitives (CNI) that have made Cilium the most widely adopted cloud native networking connectivity plane.

"Kubernetes has taken the industry by storm, and Cilium has become the default networking component for Kubernetes adopted by enterprises such as S&P Global, Adobe, and Sky. With Cilium Mesh, we are bringing the cloud native principles of Kubernetes to multi- and hybrid-cloud networking." said Thomas Graf, creator of Cilium and co-founder and CTO at Isovalent. "Platform teams are leveraging the deep programmability of the Linux kernel--made possible by eBPF and Cilium--and want to apply their security and observability instrumentation to not only their new Kubernetes environments, but across all of their environments. Cilium Mesh provides the first abstraction of this class that allows them to bring all of these assets under a single connectivity plane."

According to the recent 2023 GigaOm Radar for Cloud Networking , "Network segmentation now needs to span multiple and distributed environments, monitoring and observability will have greater and more complex networks to understand, optimization should include cloud-to-cloud intelligence, and even routing brings in new networking functions such as transit gateways. The best way of addressing all these challenges is to abstract all networking constructs and present them in a single orchestration solution that can handle multiple types of infrastructure and provisioning of networking instances with minimal configuration."

With Cilium Mesh, enterprises can bring legacy infrastructure assets into a single connectivity plane, so their platform teams can enjoy Cilium's unique cloud-native instrumentation capabilities based on eBPF--including rich network observability ( Hubble ) and powerful runtime security observability and enforcement ( Tetragon ).

About Isovalent

Isovalent is the company founded by the creators of Cilium and eBPF. We build open source software and enterprise solutions solving networking, security, and observability needs for modern cloud native infrastructure. Google (GKE, Anthos), Amazon (EKS-A), and Microsoft (AKS) have all adopted Cilium to provide networking and security for Kubernetes. Cilium is used by platform engineering teams such as Adobe, Bell Canada, ByteDance, Capital One, Datadog, Schuberg Philis, and Sky.

