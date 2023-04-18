2023 Midwest Growth Capital Symposium to Feature Louis Cannon and Dug Song as Keynotes

Midwest emerging growth companies set to present in-person in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Organizers of the Midwest Growth Capital Symposium (MGCS) announced today that Louis Cannon, MD, Founder and Senior Managing Director of Biostar Capital, and Dug Song, Co-Founder and President of the Song Foundation, will keynote the 2023 program. More than 300 entrepreneurs, researchers, investment professionals, and business executives are expected to attend the two-day venture investment conference.

The Midwest Growth Capital Symposium will return in person to Ann Arbor on May 23 & 24.

For 2023, MGCS will include panel discussions on venture capital, technology, healthcare, acquisition, and more led by industry experts, as well as presentations from high-growth Midwest ventures. Featured panelists for MGCS include:

Pete Wilkins , Managing Director for Hyde Park Angels

Jeff Sloan , Angel Investor, CEO of Startup Nation, CEO of Aria Ventures

Alan Davis , Managing Director of Biostar Capital

Jake Cohen , Partner with Detroit Venture Partners and Co-founder of Signal Advisors

Chin Weerapuli, NIL Advocate for University of Michigan Athletes

Michael Spath , Client Executive for Kapnick Insurance, Executive Director for A2 New Tech

Ashley Williams , Founder & CEO of RIZZARR

Bill Baumel , Managing Director of the Ohio Innovation Fund

Dr. Tom Shehab , Managing Partner of Arboretum Ventures

Jing Liu , Executive Director of the Michigan Institute for Data Science

The growing ventures featured in the MGCS showcase span the life sciences, medical devices, agriculture/food, and tech industries. All featured companies will be seeking seed, Series A, or Series B funding. In addition to their on-demand virtual pitches, presenting companies will be in attendance to connect with potential investors.

"The goal from the onset of the Midwest Growth Capital Symposium is to bring together private growth companies and venture capital and private equity investment firms from all parts of the country," said David Brophy, founder of the Midwest Growth Capital Symposium and University of Michigan professor emeritus. "Since the beginning of the pandemic, VCs and other investors have been searching to make good deals with cutting-edge companies. The Symposium connects these investors with growing ventures that have an early track record of success – many that lack visibility as they are based in the Midwest."

The 2023 Symposium will return in person to Ann Arbor May 23 & 24. The Symposium will be held at the Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan.

For more information on applying, attending, or sponsoring the symposium, please visit www.midwestgcs.com or email Hannah Burke midwestgcs@umich.edu .

About the Midwest Growth Capital Symposium

The Midwest Growth Capital Symposium (MGCS) is the original university-based venture investment fair. First held in 1980, this decades-old event is the largest Midwest venture fair of its kind that brings together venture capital investors, angel investors, high-growth companies, university tech transfer officers and research faculty. The Symposium is presented by the Zell Lurie Institute for Entrepreneurial Studies at the University of Michigan Ross School of Business.

