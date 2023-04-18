42Q Achieves AWS Manufacturing and Industrial Competency

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 42Q, a Sanmina division, is a full-featured smart, connected, cloud-based Manufacturing Execution System (MES) solution developed by manufacturers for manufacturers, announced today that it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Manufacturing and Industrial Competency. This designation recognizes 42Q for its expertise in providing customers professional services and software solutions for an end-to-end Industrial Manufacturing Software toolchain.

As manufacturing customers move to the cloud, they are looking for cloud experts with manufacturing experience to help them transform and use data in new ways, knowing they need to move faster than ever. AWS Manufacturing and Industrial Competency Partners provide customers with solutions across their digital transformation journey while being assured that they have support from a validated AWS Partner to meet their needs. These solutions follow AWS best practices for building secure, high-performing, resilient, and efficient cloud infrastructure for industry applications.

Achieving the AWS Manufacturing and Industrial Competency differentiates 42Q as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member with demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success in running cloud solutions on AWS for the manufacturing and industrial sector. This program showcases manufacturing consulting and software partners who have domain knowledge and are providing cloud services. To receive the AWS Manufacturing and Industrial Competency designation, AWS Partners must undergo a rigorous technical validation and provide vetted customer references.

"42Q is proud to achieve the AWS Manufacturing and Industrial Competency," said Wellington Giolo, VP of Business Development & Strategic Alliances. "Our team has been working closely with AWS and its Partners for over a decade to help companies from the Fortune 100 to startups worldwide achieve excellence in their digital manufacturing transformation. AWS has been by our side delivering the highest level of services and technology so we can continue to accelerate our customers growth, exceed their expectations, and remain committed to our customer's long-term success."

AWS are enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify AWS Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

"42Q has become a fundamental part of the way we work. It is the central nerve system of our operations and it continues to evolve as we find more ways that it can improve our business. Our customers, auditors and shareholders have been very impressed when they see the way we utilise the platform and maximise the benefits of a digital system."

LEE JENKINS, Director of Operations, Weir Minerals

"The 42Q crew is exceptional to work with. They are quick to respond. They stepped up numerous times to help us even when their software wasn't to blame."

MIKE SCHULTZ, Vice President of Manufacturing, Bedford Industries

"42Q has enabled our manufacturing operations to rapidly adjust to our customer's demands and to perform more consistently globally while still maintaining regulatory compliance. 42Q continues to impress our customers and auditors."

MIKE LANDY, President & COO IMS, Sanmina Corporation

About 42Q - 42Q, a Sanmina division, is a full-featured, cloud-based MES solution developed by manufacturers for manufacturers. It is proven as the simplest way to accelerate digital factory transformation. The solution can be deployed in a few weeks, significantly reducing risk. 42Q provides full product traceability, route enforcement, cycle time, asset performance, defect & repair loop, electronic work instructions, serialization, and more. 42Q's architecture is accessible, reliable, scalable, and secure.

Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ: SANM) - a Fortune 500 company, is a leading integrated manufacturing solutions provider serving the fastest growing segments of the global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) market. Recognized as a technology leader, Sanmina provides end-to-end manufacturing solutions, delivering superior quality and support to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) primarily in the industrial, medical, defense, automotive, communications networks and cloud infrastructure markets. Sanmina has facilities strategically located in key regions throughout the world. More information about the Company is available at www.sanmina.com .

