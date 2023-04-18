CANNABIS TEAMSTERS STRIKE THREE DISPENSARIES ON EVE OF FOUR TWENTY

Workers Demand Better Wages, Retirement Security

NILES, Ill. and JOLIET, Ill., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Workers at three Rise dispensaries (a subsidiary of Green Thumb Industries) in the Chicagoland area are engaging in an open-ended unfair labor practice (ULP) strike tomorrow, April 19, at 4:20pm. It is the first time in the history of Illinois – and one of the first times in American history – that three cannabis dispensaries under the same company umbrella have gone on strike at the same time. The workers are demanding the company bargain in good faith and present them with a contract that includes better wages and retirement contributions.

WHO: Rise Cannabis workers, Teamster members and officials WHEN: 4:20 p.m. on April 19, 2023 WHERE: Rise Niles – 9621 N Milwaukee Ave, Niles, IL 60714

Rise Rock Creek – 1627 Rock Creek Blvd, Joliet, IL 60431

Rise Colorado – 2903 Colorado Ave, Joliet, IL 60431 VISUALS: Signs, picket lines INTERVIEWS: Available upon request

