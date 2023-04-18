CARINGKIND ANNOUNCES THAT GAYATRI DEVI MD, DIRECTOR OF PARK AVENUE NEUROLOGY AND CLINICAL PROFESSOR OF NEUROLOGY / PSYCHIATRY AT ZUCKER SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND NORTHWELL HEALTH, WILL JOIN CARINGKIND'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS

NEW YORK, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CaringKind, New York City's leading expert on Alzheimer's and dementia caregiving, announced today that Gayatri Devi MD, Director of Park Avenue Neurology, Clinical Professor of Neurology and Psychiatry at Zucker School of Medicine and Northwell Health --and Attending Physician at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City, will join the organization's Board of Directors.

Dr. Devi's research focuses on brain health and optimal treatment of cognitive loss and pain. Her approach to Alzheimer's was published in the New England Journal of Medicine. She is the only American physician board-certified in Neurology, Pain Medicine, Psychiatry, Brain Injury Medicine, and Behavioral Neurology, allowing for a comprehensive approach to brain disease (Curriculum Vitae).

Key prior roles include Clinical Associate Professor of Neurology and Psychiatry at NYU; Assistant Professor of Neurology at Columbia University; Clinical Core Co-director of the Taub Alzheimer's Disease Research Center at Columbia; President of the American Medical Women's Association and the National Council on Women's Health; and Director of the NY Memory and Healthy Aging Services. Dr. Devi has also authored several books, most recently "Spectrum of Hope: An Optimistic and New Approach to Alzheimer's Disease and Other Dementias."

"Dr. Devi has been committed to serving families for decades and has been acknowledged in the medical community as an expert in the field of cognitive deficit. Beyond her medical expertise, she is a kind and warm medical doctor that provides support for her patients," said Eleonora C. Tornatore-Mikesh, President and CEO of CaringKind.

"My philosophy has always been that caring for caregivers is as important as caring for patients," said Dr. Devi. "CaringKind makes caregivers front and center! That makes CaringKind incredibly special to me," she added.

CaringKind's mission is to create, deliver, and promote comprehensive and compassionate care and support services for individuals and families affected by Alzheimer's disease and related dementia. They achieve their mission by providing programs and services for individuals with dementia, their families, and professional caregivers. CaringKind works to increase public awareness, collaborates with research centers, and informs public policy through advocacy.

CaringKind's support groups are led by trained facilitators and provide caregivers the opportunity to discuss the many challenges of caring for a family member with Alzheimer's and related dementia, with others who understand. Their goal is to provide a safe setting which promotes mutual support, both practical and emotional, throughout the course of the disease.

In 2022, CaringKind's helpline staff of trained dementia care specialists fielded 5,400 calls from caregivers, persons with dementia, and the worried well, seeking information, referral, and guidance. CaringKind's network of 90 Support Groups is busier than ever, with groups held via telephone, conferencing, or in-person. CaringKind's social workers provided one-on-one and family consultations with more than 1,285 counseling sessions, helping caregivers better navigate the complex road ahead.

About CaringKind

CaringKind* is New York City's leading expert on Alzheimer's and dementia caregiving. With over 40 years of experience, CaringKind works directly with their community partners to develop the information, tools, and training to support individuals and families affected by dementia. They offer a CaringKind Helpline (646) 744-2900 - run by professional staff; individual and family counseling sessions with licensed social workers; a vast network of support groups; education seminars and training programs; early-stage services and a wanderer's safety program. They believe in the power of caregiving and seek a world where everyone dealing with dementia has the support they need when they need it.

https://www.caringkindnyc.org/

*Formerly Known as Alzheimer's Association, New York City Chapter.

More About Dr. Devi

Dr. Devi's entire career is focused on promoting brain health. She established her premier center for neurologic wellness, education, and research in 1999. A peer-chosen Super Doctor®- in the top 5% of New York City neurologists, she is board-certified in Neurology, Pain Medicine, Psychiatry, Brain Injury Medicine, and Behavioral Neurology.

Dr. Devi served as Distinguished Visiting Professor at Weill Cornell Medical College, received the Presidential Award from the American Medical Women's Association, and was elected a fellow to both the American College of Physicians and the American Academy of Neurology. Past president of the American Medical Women's Association, she served on the faculty at Columbia and New York University for over 20 years.

Extensively published, Dr. Devi has presented at national and international neurologic meetings, and pioneered research in brain stimulation for neurologic illnesses, with one of largest databases to date worldwide. She has authored several books and cared for prominent members of the community, allowing men and women with neurologic illness to live fulfilling lives.

