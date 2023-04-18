CLEAR Launches New Lanes at Bradley International Airport

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CLEAR (NYSE: YOU) today announced the launch of its identity verification technology at Bradley International Airport (BDL), bringing frictionless and predictable travel experiences to Connecticut.

"At Bradley International Airport, we are always looking for innovative approaches to the traveler journey," said Kevin A. Dillon, A.A.E., Executive Director of the Connecticut Airport Authority. "With our focus on modernizing the whole travel experience, while maintaining the integrity of safety and security protocols, we are thrilled to introduce CLEAR's biometric technology to our traveler base. The addition of CLEAR now offers another convenient, time-saving travel option in our growing menu of services and amenities."

Today's launch represents continued growth in CLEAR's national footprint, where it serves a total of 52 airports and over 15 million members. CLEAR already serves 9 of BDL's top 10 domestic destinations, allowing members traveling through BDL to use CLEAR on both ends of their journey. Members use CLEAR's network of dedicated lanes to verify their identity with their eyes or fingers, replacing the need to take out their wallet and driver's license. After verification, a CLEAR Ambassador escorts members through the dedicated lane and directly to TSA physical security, saving them time waiting in line at the security checkpoint. CLEAR's launch at BDL is expected to create 23 jobs and generate approximately $1.2 million in local economic activity every year.

"CLEAR has officially landed in Connecticut and we're excited to partner with BDL to make air travel easier, faster and more secure for Connecticut travelers," said CLEAR CEO Caryn Seidman-Becker.

CLEAR Plus – an opt-in membership that provides access to CLEAR's expedited identity verification lanes – costs about $16 a month billed annually, with discounts available for Delta Air Lines, United Airlines and American Express members. Newly enrolling active military, veterans, and government officials are also eligible for discounted memberships, and additional family members can be added to an existing CLEAR Plus account for just $60 per adult per year.

About CLEAR

CLEAR's mission is to create frictionless experiences. With more than 15 million members and a growing network of partners across the world, CLEAR's identity platform is transforming the way people live, work, and travel. Whether you are traveling, at the stadium, or on your phone, CLEAR connects you to the things that make you, you – making everyday experiences easier, more secure, and friction-free. CLEAR is committed to privacy done right. Members are always in control of their own information, and we never sell member data. For more information, visit clearme.com .

About Bradley International Airport

Bradley International Airport (BDL) is New England's second-largest airport. Recognized nationally by leading travel publications for its ease of travel, Bradley International Airport is ready to welcome you with new nonstops and expanded services. The award-winning airport is operated by the Connecticut Airport Authority, and its operations are entirely self-funded. The airport contributes nearly $3.6 billion to the regional economy. For more info, visit www.flyBDL.org .

