COLDWELL BANKER COMMERCIAL PAVES THE WAY FOR THE FUTURE OF COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE WITH NEW WEBSITE

MADISON, N.J., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Coldwell Banker Commercial®, an Anywhere (NYSE: HOUS) brand, announces the launch of their all-new website, www.cbcworldwide.com. The new website introduces new ways for commercial real estate users and investors to search for property as well as introduces a new experience for Coldwell Banker Commercial clients and affiliated professionals as they work on transactions. The new search features and tools are housed within an easy to navigate user experience.

"The new Coldwell Banker Commercial website reflects the future of the company and completes our global rebrand," said David Marine, chief marketing officer of Coldwell Banker Commercial. "We developed this site with the goal of creating a seamless suite of tools that will connect our professionals and allow them to deliver value with just a few clicks. Since our founding in 1906, we have been at the forefront of the commercial real estate industry and with the launch of this new website, we will reaffirm our leadership position."

The new site aims to educate and reinforce the differentiating qualities of the Coldwell Banker Commercial brand. Exclusive to the Coldwell Banker Commercial affiliated brokers and professionals, the new site will offer seamless accessibility and customization, allowing these individuals to provide the best possible service to their clients. Highlights include a personalized dashboard that will allow for lead capture and direct communication in a private deal room, analytics on one's individual listing(s) as well as the ability to edit listings directly on the website.

Clients and individuals will also have an enhanced visitor experience. They will be able to create their own accounts on the website and setup specific search alerts and notifications based on property type, geographic area and/or industry and interact directly through the website with the Coldwell Banker Commercial affiliated professionals.

"The Coldwell Banker Commercial brand has always been a leader in real estate, we have been pathfinders since 1906," said Dan Spiegel, SIOR, senior vice president and managing director, Coldwell Banker Commercial. "We will do whatever it takes to ensure that Coldwell Banker Commercial affiliated professionals have access to innovative tools and technology to create exceptional experiences for their clients. Our new website enables our highly collaborative community of professionals to work together with each other and their clients, because when we work together, we win together."

In addition, the site will feature an updated news section called Viewpoints, where the brand publishes market outlook reports and articles about trending CRE topics, as well as host the brand's popular podcast – CRE with CBC Worldwide, the Coldwell Banker Commercial Podcast.

For more information, visit www.cbcworldwide.com. To watch a video that highlights the new website's key features, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NN3tu4sZKb0

About Coldwell Banker Commercial The Coldwell Banker Commercial® brand provides commercial real estate solutions serving the needs of owners and occupiers in the leasing, acquisition and disposition of all property types. With a collaborative network of independently owned and operated affiliates, the Coldwell Banker Commercial system comprises almost 200 offices and more than 3,000 affiliated professionals throughout the U.S. and internationally. For additional information, visit www.cbcworldwide.com.

