D2iQ Launches Kubernetes Management Program for Managed Service Providers

D2iQ MSP Program opens vast new revenue opportunities for MSPs to deliver the most advanced, secure, and feature-rich cloud-native Kubernetes solutions to their customers

SAN FRANCISCO, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- D2iQ , the leading Kubernetes management platform provider, today announced its new Managed Service Provider (MSP) Program. To meet growing demand across the MSP community, the program enables MSPs to harness the power of the D2iQ Kubernetes Platform (DKP) and D2iQ Kubernetes expertise to deliver the benefits of cloud-native computing to their customers.

MSPs are viewed as strategic technology partners by their clients. As organizations in every industry sector look to realize the agility, scale, and cost benefits of cloud-native computing and containerized applications, MSPs are tasked with providing the infrastructure and services to enable customers to achieve their modernization goals.

However, Kubernetes talent is scarce, and building a production-ready, scalable, secure, and easily manageable Kubernetes management platform is a challenge. The D2iQ Managed Service Provider (MSP) Program fills this gap, giving MSPs the most advanced, feature-complete, and production-ready platform through which they can deliver the highest-level Kubernetes services to their customers.

Well-Balanced MSP Program

The D2iQ Managed Service Provider Program is designed to meet the technology and business needs of MSPs through the following features:

Flexible billing packages : With both short and long-term options, MSPs can offer their customers customized billing packages, including the option to pay-per-use or to lock in significant discounts by committing annually. This flexibility ensures that enterprises have access to the infrastructure they need while managing their costs across the entire tech stack.

Enhanced customer support experience : D2iQ Support Engineers, all of whom are certified Kubernetes administrators (CKA), are available to MSP partners for training and support to provide the best experience to their customers.

Convenient contracting terms : Ideal for MSPs with a continually growing customer base, D2iQ's contracting terms allow the alignment of licensing around customer contract time frames or batch annual licensing. This flexible framework lets MSPs choose the model that works best for their business.

Co-marketing opportunities: D2iQ's MSP program features a new co-marketing agreement, allowing MSPs to advertise DKP as part of its offerings. This ultimately gives customers more choice and flexibility when running Kubernetes workloads at scale.

"At D2iQ, we are committed to providing enterprises with an intelligent infrastructure that unleashes innovation to stay competitive in this evolving market, and Managed Service Providers play a huge role in helping us achieve this vision," said Tobi Knaup, co-founder and CEO of D2iQ. "Enterprises use MSPs so they can focus on true innovation in their core business and reach success in a production environment. With the MSP Partner Program, enterprises can leverage our best-in-class Kubernetes management platform while getting the support and services they need from an MSP partner."

The D2iQ Difference

MSPs and their customers will benefit from D2iQ's unique ability to simplify Kubernetes deployment and management through state-of-the-art automation, pure upstream CNCF-conformant Kubernetes, real-time cost management, and military-grade security. Designed around Cluster API and integrated FluxCD, DKP simplifies infrastructure management using GitOps workflows and provides centralized multi-cluster fleet management across any environment, including cloud, hybrid, on-premise, air-gapped, and at the edge.

D2iQ's Managed Service Provider Program is generally available now. For more information on how to become a member of D2iQ's new program, visit www.D2iQ.com .

About D2iQ

D2iQ is the leading provider of state-of-the-art cloud platforms that enable organizations to embrace open-source and cloud-native innovations while achieving production-ready Day 2 operations with greater ease. With unmatched experience informing some of the world's largest cloud deployments, D2iQ empowers organizations to better navigate and accelerate cloud-native journeys with enterprise-grade technologies, training, professional services, and support. Whether you are deploying your first Kubernetes workload, centralizing multi-cloud fleet management, optimizing your analytics with Spark or Jupyter, deploying at the edge, or looking to upskill your developers to master cloud-native container management, D2iQ has the expertise, services, and technology to enable you to succeed. D2iQ is headquartered in San Francisco, with additional offices in London and Hamburg, Germany. D2iQ investors include Andreessen Horowitz, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Khosla Ventures, Koch Disruptive Technologies, Microsoft, and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. Find us at D2iQ.com.

