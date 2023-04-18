Equature Launches EVA, a Virtual Assistant Designed to Enhance Emergency Call Handling Training for 911 Dispatchers

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Equature, a leading provider of innovative emergency communication software, has announced the launch of their new virtual assistant, EVA (Equature Virtual Assistant). EVA is a custom chatbot designed specifically to help 911 dispatchers and telecommunicators with training and best practices for emergency call handling.

The 911 dispatchers and telecommunicators play a critical role in emergency response, and EVA is designed to enhance their training and support them in their work. With EVA, dispatchers can receive instant guidance and support with handling emergency calls. EVA provides feedback and answers to call handling processes, including identifying best practices and potential areas for improvement.

EVA uses natural language processing and machine learning to understand the needs and concerns of the dispatchers. EVA can answer questions, provide guidance, and suggest best practices for handling different types of emergency calls. The chatbot is also customizable to meet the unique needs of each PSAP (Public Safety Answering Points).

"We are thrilled to launch EVA and help support the important work of 911 dispatchers and telecommunicators," said Joe Mosed, CEO of Equature. "Our goal is to provide the best technology solutions to enhance the emergency communication process and improve outcomes for those in need. EVA is an innovative tool that we believe will make a significant impact in the field."

EVA is now available in preview to PSAPs nationwide through our Apprentice platform; free of charge. Please visit https://lms02.equature.com/login/index.php to sign up today!

About Equature

Equature is a leading provider of NG911 Recording and AI solutions for public safety. Founded in 1972, Equature's mission is to help public safety because great public safety drives safe neighborhoods, better education and job growth.

