Exclusive Rates and Added Benefits: Extended Stay America Announces Upgraded Extended Perks Membership Program

Nation's Leading Mid-Priced Extended Stay Hotel Company's Enhanced Extended Perks Offers New Ways to STAY Rewarded

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Extended Stay America, the nation's leading mid-priced extended stay hotel brand, is formally announcing enhanced benefits and savings to its Extended Perks membership program. The centerpiece of the program is the Exclusive Member Rate, which will be available to new Extended Perks members as well as the program's millions of existing members.

Extended Stay America's Extended Perks membership program (PRNewswire)

The enhanced Extended Perks membership program will build on existing benefits, such as the Immediate Registration Discount, where members receive an instant 10% discount that can be used when booking their next stay. Members can also enjoy free membership and access to discounts beyond Extended Stay America properties, including thousands of local and national brands, such as restaurants, rental cars, theme parks, online and retail shopping and more. The perks are even greater for guests who stay seven or more nights, with access to free early check-in and late check-out.* Guests can conveniently sign up for the program on esa.com or at any Extended Stay America property.

"As the leader in the extended stay category, we built Extended Perks to be different than other hotel membership programs, allowing us to cater to the needs of the extended stay guest," said Greg Juceam, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We are proud to continue building on the program to include an exclusive member rate as well as new offerings for our guests who stay seven or more nights. The simplicity of the program allows members to redeem discounts and savings; not only on hotel stays, but on thousands of national and local brands they use each and every day."

Enhanced benefits include:

An Exclusive Member Rate

Free early check-in and late check-out when staying 7+ nights*

Monthly member drawings

With Extended Stay America's new additions, membership will remain simple, instant and easy to use, with free membership, no points to collect, and no status to earn. Unlike traditional points-based programs, there are no tiers or levels to reach. Beyond the perks available at Extended Stay America properties, members of the program are automatically entered in monthly drawings for a chance to win gift cards and other various prizes. Guests receive an entry for each night stayed at an Extended Stay Property the month prior. They also have the opportunity to participate in surveys to earn rewards.

"Extended Stay America is uniquely positioned to cater to guests who stay for one week or more, and these enhancements to our Extended Perks program give us the chance to reward these guests even further," added Kelly Poling, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial & Brand Officer. "Extended Stay America is all about delivering genuine goodness and listening to the needs of our guests and these new benefits were added based on direct feedback we received from our valued guests."

Guests can sign up for the Extended Perks membership program for free at esa.com/extended-perks. To book a stay at one of the more than 760 Extended Stay America hotels across the U.S., visit www.esa.com.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America is the leading mid-priced extended stay hotel brand in the U.S. with more than 760 hotels. Committed to delivering value and genuine goodness to every guest at every location, the Extended Stay brand family includes Extended Stay America Select Suites, Extended Stay America Suites and Extended Stay America Premier Suites. For more information, or to book, please visit www.esa.com and follow @ExendedStayAmerica.

*At participating hotels and based on availability.

Extended Stay America logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Extended Stay America