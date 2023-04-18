FocusPoint Hires Michael Clurman as Managing Director

Clurman bolsters North American distribution team

NEW YORK, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FocusPoint Private Capital Group ("FocusPoint"), an independent capital raising and advisory firm specializing in private capital markets, today announced the appointment of Michael Clurman as a Managing Director, as the firm adds to its North American distribution. Clurman has spent his entire career in financial services, covering family offices and their principals, institutional investors, private equity and hedge fund firms in a variety of senior positions.

Prior to joining FocusPoint, Clurman was a managing director at Jeffries & Co., where he worked closely with Investment Banking to drive transaction sourcing and origination with Family Offices and Hedge Fund founders.

"We are very excited to have Michael join as we add to our distribution platform. Michael has extensive experience in sales and business development and relationships that are unrivaled," said David Conrod, Chief Executive of FocusPoint. He added "Michael will be a great addition to our firm, given his proven track record in sourcing profitable investment strategies and transactions and successful history raising capital for private funds and direct deals. He'll add significant value to our firm." Conrod added.

Michael has over 30 years of institutional sales, capital markets, hedge fund and investment banking experience, ranging from founding and helping grow institutional brokerage firms as an institutional equity salesman and sales manager, to capital raising for hedge funds and private equity. Michael also has experience in working with investment banking, making introductions to his extensive family office network to expand his firm's client bases beyond the traditional private equity and corporate clients.

"I look forward to this new challenge and joining FocusPoint at a pivotal point in its growth trajectory," Clurman said. "FocusPoint has a track record of working with a select grouping of investment managers with differentiated strategies in demand by investors. I believe that my skillset will be very additive, and I am looking forward to working with the FocusPoint team to raise the firm's profile as an advisory and fundraising leader in the industry," he added.

In this role, Michael is based in FocusPoint's New York office.

About FocusPoint Private Capital Group

FocusPoint Private Capital Group (www.fpcgllc.com) was founded in 2010 by Guggenheim Partners veterans David Conrod and Robert Mortimer. Headquartered in New York, the firm is an independent capital raising and advisory firm specializing in private capital markets and is a wholly-owned affiliate of LANDC Investment LLC. The firm raises capital for private equity, credit, real estate, real assets and direct transactions in both developed and emerging markets.

FocusPoint operates as a FINRA regulated broker-dealer in the U.S. and is a member of SIPC.

About LANDC Investment LLC

LANDC Investment LLC (www.landcinv.com) is a financial services firm with two complementary platforms – FocusPoint Private Capital Group and FocusPoint Europe,

FocusPoint Private Capital Group, an independent capital raising and advisory firm specializing in providing fundraising services to high-quality General Partners, was acquired when LANDC was formed in 2014.

LANDC sold Rise Line Business Credit, a specialty finance asset-based lending firm in 2021. LANDC has secured equity and carried interest stakes in select funds and direct transactions for providing advisory and capital raising services. LANDC is led by principals with decades of experience in capital placement and investment management.

For Media:

Craig Allen

Managing Principal

Allen & Associates Communications

P: +1 475 419 4468

craig.allen@aacomms.net

View original content:

SOURCE LANDC Investment LLC