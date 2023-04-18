Stability AI Partners with Iconic Artist Peter Gabriel to Launch Series of AI Animation Challenges titled #DiffuseTogether

Six-time Grammy winner invites AI animators to experiment with latest tracks and select classics using AI

LONDON, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stability AI, the world's leading open-source artificial intelligence company, together with music legend Peter Gabriel, announces the debut of its Stability AI DiffuseTogether Challenge. This groundbreaking initiative combines the power of generative AI imaging with the talents of a Rock & Roll Hall-of-Famer, and is the first in a series of AI animation challenges that will feature other popular musicians from different genres.

The contest, which launches at 9am EST / 2pm BST today via Discord , invites participants to submit one animated AI-generated video inspired by and set to the music of Peter Gabriel. The videos will incorporate Stability AI's technology through Stable Diffusion, its industry-leading open source suite of imaging models, as well applications like DreamStudio (photorealistic imaging), Stability for Blender (3D) and AnimAI (animation).

"These powerful, transformative AI tools are for the first time within reach of all of us. We have the chance to weave new realities together from the threads of our own imagination and creativity," said Peter Gabriel. "I've built my world out of sound and I'm now asking the visual artist community to create its own uncharted audio-visual dreamscapes with a carpet of my music. With your creativity and experiences, along with the transmutational power of Stable Diffusion, we can generate all manner of extraordinary and curious new adventures. Let's use the light of the full moon and get this vessel underway."

Participants are able to select one of six songs chosen by Peter Gabriel for submission, including classics like Sledgehammer as well as several tracks from his upcoming album i/o.

The top three winners will receive cash prizes along with tickets to Peter Gabriel's upcoming i/o tour. Entries will be judged by an All-Star panel of musicians that includes Peter Gabriel, and winners will be announced on May 5 live on Stability AI's Twitch channel.

"We are thrilled to partner with Peter Gabriel on this groundbreaking competition that brings together AI and music," said Emad Mostaque, Stability AI CEO. "The Stability AI DiffuseTogether Challenge is not only an opportunity to showcase the incredible power of open sourced AI, but it also encourages creativity and innovation within the visual artist community. We are proud to provide the tools and resources necessary to bring their visions to life. We are honored to work alongside Peter Gabriel, a true icon in the music industry, and cannot wait to see what participants will generate."

For more information on the Stability AI #DiffuseTogether Animation Challenge and to submit entries, please visit the Stable Foundation Discord server at https://discord.com/invite/stablediffusion

About Peter Gabriel

Peter Gabriel is best known as a musician. He started his solo work in 1975 after leaving his old school group Genesis. He has released eleven studio albums, including film soundtracks for Alan Parker's 'Birdy', Martin Scorsese's 'The Last Temptation of Christ' and Philip Noyce's 'Rabbit Proof Fence' as well as numerous live albums. His wider musical career has included multiple Grammy Awards, the world-renowned Real World Studios, the formation of the Real World Records label, and in 1980 the creation of WOMAD, the festival that has launched the careers of many artists from around the world and last year celebrated its 40th anniversary.

Peter Gabriel co-founded the human rights organization WITNESS (Witness.org) in 1992, the organization that pioneers the use of cameras and technology in human rights campaigning, and in 2007, alongside Sir Richard Branson, he founded The Elders (theelders.org) which was launched by Nelson Mandela. In 2006, Peter Gabriel was awarded the prestigious Man of Peace title by The Nobel Peace Laureates and in 2008 was also included in the Time 100 list. He has been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame twice. He remains engaged in a wide variety of tech-based businesses throughout a variety of creative industries and is currently releasing new music each full moon and will be on tour during 2023.

https://petergabriel.com/

https://petergabriel.com/live/

About Stability AI

Stability AI is the world's leading open source generative artificial intelligence company, collaborating with public and private sector partners to bring next generation infrastructure to a global audience. Headquartered in London with developers across the globe, Stability AI's open source ethos provides the definitive path for cutting-edge research in imaging, language, code, audio, video, 3D content, design, biotech and other scientific studies. For more information, visit https://stability.ai .

