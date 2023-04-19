buybuy BABY® Announces Enhancements to Customer-Loved Registry Experience

New In-Store and Online Resources and Experiences Available for Parents and Gift Givers

UNION, N.J., April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- (NASDAQ: BBBY) buybuy BABY, America's leading specialty baby products omnichannel retailer, today announced enhancements to its customer-loved Registry experience, including educational and interactive events that help welcome registrants to parenthood.

"We know each customer is on a unique parenting journey, so one size does not fit all when it comes to creating a baby registry. We're listening to what our customers want and expanding our Registry offerings, like the addition of cash funds, to provide even more options and flexibility," said Patty Wu, Executive Vice President and Brand President, buybuy BABY. "Our experience helping millions of parents over the last 25 years has helped shape our redesigned Registry experience and we're proud to be a trusted source for parents as they get ready for this exciting new chapter."

New Registry Features and Benefits

New Registry features and benefits include cash funds, which allow parents to receive money toward services or experiences such as doulas, food delivery, postpartum care, and more. Additionally, registrants will receive $150 in rewards and free shipping for one year when $1,500 worth of product is fulfilled from their registry. buybuy BABY has also revamped its Registry Welcome Box, which includes deluxe samples, coupons, and monthly milestone cards for baby's first year.

Registry Insiders: The Ultimate Experience

Following the successful Registry Insiders: The Ultimate Experience that took place in New York City in January, buybuy BABY will expand the program, inspired by the existing Registry Insiders monthly in-store events, to Torrance, CA on June 8. Expectant parents can sign up to join an interactive, educational experience to try must-have baby gear and products, learn from experts about important topics such as car seat selection and safety, nursing and feeding preparation, and postpartum recovery, and go home with gifts and prizes.

Customer-Favorite Registry Benefits

In addition to new benefits, registrants will continue to receive the following:

15 percent off completion discount (to buy anything remaining on their Registry)

365-day return policy on registry items

Registry guide and Parently blog – both curated by buybuy BABY's experts with helpful tips and guidance.

Access to Registry specialists in-store to guide parents in product selection and to test and try products first-hand.

Free Registry Insiders events in stores, available monthly in select cities to receive personalized Registry help, get expert tips and experience product demos.

Free Welcome Rewards ® program, an opportunity to earn points on every item purchased, no exclusions. Welcome Rewards members can earn and redeem points in-store, through the app or online at buybuy BABY and Bed Bath & Beyond.

Flexibility to Buy Now Pay Later with AfterPay via buybuy BABY , which offers customers convenience to stretch payments over time with zero interest. With AfterPay, purchases split into four payments, payable every two weeks.

Convenience to grab a last-minute gift or another order of diapers through Buy Online Pick-up in Store or Curbside option or the Same Day Delivery service.

Registry Trends Report

Registrants can check out the latest trends and product recommendations in buybuy BABY's second annual Registry Trends Report, which includes trends the buybuy BABY team has identified and curated from their own experiences helping expectant parents build their registries.

The most recent buybuy BABY Registry Trends include:

Check out the full trends report with product recommendations on buybuy BABY's Parently blog, here.

