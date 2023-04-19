Little Bites® Snacks Celebrates the Return of its Chocolate Party Cake Muffins

Iconic Muffin Brand Re-Releases Limited Edition Flavor Perfect for Spring and Summer Snacking

HORSHAM, Pa., April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Time to put your party hats on because Little Bites® Snacks is returning with Little Bites® Chocolate Party Cake Muffins! Back for a limited time only, this sweet addition to the Little Bites® product line can be enjoyed nationwide by both kids and adults from now through July. Little Bites® Chocolate Party Cake Muffins contain no high fructose corn syrup or trans-fat, giving kids the taste they love and parents a snack choice they can feel good about.

Little Bites Chocolate Party Cake Muffins (PRNewswire)

Baked moist and soft and made with colorful rainbow sprinkles and real cocoa, these tasty mini muffins are guaranteed to add color and fun to any celebration or little moment. Little Bites® Chocolate Party Cake Muffins are also the perfect snack for spring and summer whether for breakfast, an afternoon bite, or on the go!

"At Little Bites®, we are committed to bringing families seasonal snacking innovations that will make each little moment, whether it be kids learning to tie their shoes or being tall enough to reach the top shelf, feel really big," said Moira Flood, Marketing Director for Little Bites® Snacks. "We can't wait to hear how Little Bites® Chocolate Party Cake Muffins help our fans create celebrations any time of day!"

Limited Edition Little Bites® Chocolate Party Cake Muffins are the latest addition to the brand's line of easy, pre-portioned pouches filled with delicious baked snacks. At 180 calories per pouch, Little Bites® Chocolate Party Cake Muffins are the ideal snacking solution for today's busy families.

Little Bites® Chocolate Party Cake Muffins are now available at most retailers nationwide through July. To find a store near you, click here, or for more information, visit the Little Bites Facebook page.

About Bimbo Bakeries USA

Bimbo Bakeries USA (BBU) is a leader in the baking industry, known for its category leading brands, innovative products, freshness and quality. Our team of 20,000+ U.S. associates operates more than 50 manufacturing locations in the United States. Over 11,000 distribution routes deliver our leading brands such as Arnold®, Artesano™, Ball Park®, Bimbo®, Boboli®, Brownberry®, Entenmann's®, Little Bites®, Marinela®, Mrs. Baird's®, Oroweat®, Sara Lee®, Stroehmann® and Thomas'®. BBU is owned by Mexico's Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B de C.V., the world's largest baking company with operations in 33 countries.

