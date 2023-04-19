Rexford Industrial Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

LOS ANGELES, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (the "Company" or "Rexford Industrial") (NYSE: REXR), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") focused on creating value by investing in and operating industrial properties within Southern California infill markets, today announced financial and operating results for the first quarter of 2023.

First Quarter 2023 Financial and Operational Highlights:

Net income attributable to common stockholders of $57.9 million , or $0.30 per diluted share, as compared to $43.9 million , or $0.27 per diluted share, for the prior year quarter.

Company share of Core FFO of $102.7 million , an increase of 34.0% as compared to the prior year quarter.

Company share of Core FFO per diluted share of $0.52 , an increase of 8.3% as compared to the prior year quarter.

Consolidated Portfolio Net Operating Income (NOI) of $142.3 million , an increase of 32.8% as compared to the prior year quarter.

Same Property Portfolio NOI increased 7.3% and Same Property Portfolio Cash NOI increased 10.7% as compared to the prior year quarter.

98.0% Average Same Property Portfolio occupancy.

Comparable rental rates on 1.8 million rentable square feet of new and renewal leases increased by 80.2% compared to prior rents on a GAAP basis and by 59.7% on a cash basis.

Completed seven acquisitions for an aggregate purchase price of $804.3 million , including properties closed subsequent to quarter end.

Ended the quarter with a low-leverage balance sheet measured by a net debt-to-enterprise value ratio of 13.6%.

"Our team produced excellent first quarter results, demonstrating the high quality of Rexford Industrial's property portfolio and the strength of our differentiated business model, creating substantial value as we capitalize upon dynamic market conditions. We continue to see healthy levels of tenant demand, amidst a persistent, virtually incurable supply-demand imbalance within infill Southern California, the nation's highest demand industrial market and fourth largest in the world, behind only the entire countries of the United States, China and Japan in market size," stated Michael Frankel and Howard Schwimmer, Co-Chief Executive Officers of the Company. "During the quarter, our team increased Core FFO by 34% and Core FFO per diluted share by 8% compared to the prior year. We executed 1.8 million square feet of new and renewal leases with exceptional leasing spreads of 80% and 60% on a GAAP and cash basis, respectively. We have completed $804.3 million dollars of investments year to date, 85% of which were acquired on an off-market or lightly marketed basis, thereby enabling a substantially above-market return on investment. The Company is positioned for favorable internal and external growth, with 11.5 million square feet of expiring leases through 2024 with an embedded mark-to market estimated at 78% and 63% on a net effective and cash basis, respectively, plus 3.6 million square feet of repositioning and redevelopment projects expected to start over the next 24 months projected to generate an aggregate 6.4% unlevered cash yield on total investment. Additionally, our proprietary, event- and data-driven acquisitions sourcing program currently comprises about $120 million of investments under contract or accepted offer, projecting an aggregated 6.0% stabilized unlevered cash yield, which are subject to customary closing conditions. Our investment grade, low-leverage balance sheet and focused, value-creation strategy positions the Company to continue to drive accretive growth for our shareholders."

Financial Results:

The Company reported net income attributable to common stockholders for the first quarter of $57.9 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, compared to $43.9 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, for the prior year quarter. Net income in the first quarter includes $12.1 million of gains on sale of real estate, as compared to $8.5 million of gains on sale of real estate for the prior year quarter.

The Company reported Core FFO for the first quarter of $102.7 million, representing a 34.0% increase compared to $76.6 million for the prior year quarter. The Company reported Core FFO of $0.52 per diluted share, representing an increase of 8.3% compared to $0.48 per diluted share for the prior year quarter.

In the first quarter, the Company's consolidated portfolio NOI on a GAAP and Cash basis both increased by 32.8% compared to the prior year quarter.

In the first quarter, the Company's Same Property Portfolio NOI increased 7.3% compared to the prior year quarter, driven by a 6.1% increase in Same Property Portfolio rental income and a 2.3% increase in Same Property Portfolio expenses. Same Property Portfolio Cash NOI increased 10.7% compared to the prior year quarter.

Operating Results:

First quarter 2023 leasing activity demonstrates strong tenant demand fundamentals within Rexford Industrial's target Southern California infill markets:





Q1-2023 Leasing Activity











Releasing Spreads



# of Leases

Executed

SF of Leasing

GAAP

Cash New Leases

54

522,288

108.8 %

87.6 % Renewal Leases

68

1,254,005

74.9 %

54.5 % Total Leases

122

1,776,293

80.2 %

59.7 %

As of March 31, 2023, the Company's Same Property Portfolio occupancy was 98.0%. Average Same Property Portfolio occupancy for the first quarter was 98.0%. As of March 31, 2023, the Company's consolidated portfolio, excluding value-add repositioning assets, was 97.4% occupied and 97.6% leased, and the Company's consolidated portfolio, including value-add repositioning assets, was 93.8% occupied and 94.2% leased.

As of March 31, 2023, lease expirations for the remainder of 2023 total 4.3 million rentable square feet, representing approximately 9.8% of portfolio rentable square feet. The net effective and cash mark-to-market on the remaining 2023 expiring leases is estimated to be approximately 75% and 60%, respectively. The portfolio-wide mark-to-market is estimated to be 66% on a net effective basis and 52% on a cash basis.

Transaction Activity:

During the first quarter of 2023, the Company completed five acquisitions representing seven properties with 1.8 million square feet of buildings on 99 acres of land for an aggregate purchase price of $762.2 million. These investments generate a weighted average unlevered initial yield of 5.2% and a projected weighted average initial stabilized yield on total investment of 5.9%. Additionally, the Company sold one property for a sales price of $17.0 million which generated a 16.8% unlevered IRR on investment.

Subsequent to the first quarter of 2023, the Company completed two acquisitions for an aggregate purchase price of $42.1 million.

13925 Benson Avenue, Chino, located within the Inland Empire - West submarket, through an off-market transaction, for $27.5 million , or $95 per land square foot. The 6.6 acre industrial zoned, covered land site is subject to a two-year sale leaseback with 4% annual rent increases. Upon lease expiration, the Company intends to redevelop the site into a Class A logistics warehouse. The investment generates an initial 5.0% unlevered cash yield projected to grow to an unlevered stabilized cash yield on total investment of 6.3%. According to CBRE, the vacancy rate in the 336 million square foot Inland Empire – West submarket was 1.8% at the end of the first quarter 2023.

19301 S. Santa Fe Avenue, Rancho Dominguez , located within the Los Angeles – South Bay submarket for $14.6 million , or $168 per land square foot. Upon near-term lease expiration, the Company intends to reposition the 2.0 acres into an industrial outdoor storage site. The investment is projected to generate an unlevered stabilized cash yield on total investment of 6.1%. According to CBRE, the vacancy rate in the 206 million square foot Los Angeles – South Bay submarket was 1.1% at the end of the first quarter 2023.

Balance Sheet:

The Company ended the first quarter with $253.6 million in cash on hand and $1.0 billion available under its unsecured revolving credit facility. As of March 31, 2023, the Company had $2.3 billion of outstanding debt, with an average interest rate of 3.6% and an average term-to-maturity of 5.3 years. The Company has no significant debt maturities until 2024.

In the first quarter of 2023, the Company issued 11,504,656 shares of common stock for total net proceeds of $653.0 million through following equity transactions:

Executed on its at-the-market equity offering program ("ATM Program") selling 449,227 shares of common stock directly through sales agents at a weighted average price of $60.84 per share, for gross proceeds of $27.3 million .

Executed on its ATM Program selling 2,126,824 shares of common stock subject to forward equity sale agreements at a weighted average price of $60.85 per share, for a gross value of $129.4 million . The Company settled these forward equity sale agreements and the outstanding ATM forward equity sale agreement from 2022 by issuing 2,763,708 shares of common stock for total net proceeds of $163.2 million .

Settlement of outstanding forward equity sale agreements from the Company's fourth quarter 2022 public offering by issuing 8,291,721 shares of common stock for total net proceeds of $462.8 million .

As of March 31, 2023, the ATM program had approximately $1.1 billion of remaining capacity.

In March 2023, the Company completed a public bond offering of $300.0 million principal amount of 5.000% senior notes due in 2028 (the "Notes"). The Notes were priced at 98.975% of the principal amount and will mature on June 15, 2028. Proceeds of the Notes will be used for general management activities that may include funding future acquisitions, funding redevelopment or repositioning activities or the repayment of outstanding indebtedness.

In March 2023, the Company executed a series of interest rate swap agreements to manage its exposure to changes in SOFR related to its variable-rate debt. The Company executed four interest rate swap agreements in relation to its $400 million term loan, which are effective April 3, 2023, and mature on June 30, 2025, and fixes daily SOFR at a weighted average rate of 3.97%, resulting in an all-in fixed rate of 4.83%. The company also executed an interest rate swap agreement in relation to its $60 million secured term loan, which is effective on April 3, 2023, and matures on July 30, 2026, and fixes 1-month term SOFR at 3.71% resulting in an all-in fixed rate of 5.06%. Following the execution of the interest rate swap transactions, the company has no floating rate debt exposure.

Dividends:

On April 14, 2023, the Company's Board of Directors declared a dividend in the amount of $0.38 per share for the second quarter of 2023, payable in cash on July 17, 2023, to common stockholders and common unit holders of record as of June 30, 2023.

On April 14, 2023, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.367188 per share of its Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock and a quarterly dividend of $0.351563 per share of its Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, payable in cash on June 30, 2023, to preferred stockholders of record as of June 15, 2023.

Guidance

The Company is updating its full year 2023 guidance as indicated below. The Core FFO guidance refers only to the Company's in-place portfolio as of April 19, 2023, and does not include any assumptions for additional acquisitions, dispositions or related balance sheet activities that have not closed. Please refer to the Company's supplemental information package for a complete list of guidance and 2023 Guidance Rollforward.

2023 Outlook (1)

Q1 2023 Updated

Guidance

Initial

Guidance Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders per diluted share

$1.01 - $1.05

$0.94 - $0.98 Company share of Core FFO per diluted share

$2.11 - $2.15

$2.08 - $2.12 Same Property Portfolio NOI Growth - GAAP

7.75% - 8.50%

7.50% - 8.50% Same Property Portfolio NOI Growth - Cash

9.50% - 10.25%

9.25% - 10.25% Average Same Property Portfolio Occupancy (Full Year) (2)

97.5% - 98.0%

97.5% - 98.0% General and Administrative Expenses (3)

$75.0M - $76.0M

$75.0M - $76.0M Net Interest Expense

$65.0M - $66.0M

$64.0M - $66.0M





(1) 2023 Guidance represents the in-place portfolio as of April 19, 2023, and does not include any assumptions for prospective acquisitions, dispositions or related balance sheet activities that have not closed. (2) 2023 Same Property Portfolio ending occupancy is projected to be approximately 98.0%. (3) 2023 General and Administrative expense guidance includes estimated non-cash equity compensation expense of $32.0 million. Non-cash equity compensation includes restricted stock, time-based LTIP units and performance units that are tied to the Company's overall performance and may or may not be realized based on actual results.

A number of factors could impact the Company's ability to deliver results in line with its guidance, including, but not limited to, the potential impacts related to interest rates, inflation, the economy, the supply and demand of industrial real estate, the availability and terms of financing to the Company or to potential acquirers of real estate and the timing and yields for divestment and investment. There can be no assurance that the Company can achieve such results.

Supplemental Information and Investor Presentation:

About Rexford Industrial:

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities. Rexford Industrial's high-quality, irreplaceable portfolio comprises 364 properties with approximately 44.0 million rentable square feet occupied by a stable and diverse tenant base. Structured as a real estate investment trust (REIT) listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker "REXR," Rexford Industrial is an S&P MidCap 400 Index member. For more information, please visit www.rexfordindustrial.com.

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," or "potential" or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases which are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and which do not relate solely to historical matters. While forward-looking statements reflect the Company's good faith beliefs, assumptions and expectations, they are not guarantees of future performance. In addition, projections, assumptions and estimates of our future performance and the future performance of the industry in which we operate are necessarily subject to a high degree of uncertainty and risk due to a variety of factors, including those described above. These and other factors could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in our estimates and beliefs and in the estimates prepared by independent parties. For a further discussion of these and other factors that could cause the Company's future results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements, see the reports and other filings by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, of new information, data or methods, future events or other changes.

Definitions / Discussion of Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

Funds from Operations (FFO): We calculate FFO in accordance with the standards established by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT"). FFO represents net income (loss) (computed in accordance with GAAP), excluding gains (or losses) from sales of depreciable operating property, gains (or losses) from sales of assets incidental to our business, impairment losses of depreciable operating property or assets incidental to our business, real estate related depreciation and amortization (excluding amortization of deferred financing costs and amortization of above/below-market lease intangibles) and after adjustments for unconsolidated joint ventures. Management uses FFO as a supplemental performance measure because, in excluding real estate related depreciation and amortization, gains and losses from property dispositions, other than temporary impairments of unconsolidated real estate entities, and impairment on our investment in real estate, it provides a performance measure that, when compared year over year, captures trends in occupancy rates, rental rates and operating costs. We also believe that, as a widely recognized measure of performance used by other REITs, FFO may be used by investors as a basis to compare our operating performance with that of other REITs. However, because FFO excludes depreciation and amortization and captures neither the changes in the value of our properties that result from use or market conditions nor the level of capital expenditures and leasing commissions necessary to maintain the operating performance of our properties, all of which have real economic effects and could materially impact our results from operations, the utility of FFO as a measure of our performance is limited. Other equity REITs may not calculate or interpret FFO in accordance with the NAREIT definition as we do, and, accordingly, our FFO may not be comparable to such other REITs' FFO. FFO should not be used as a measure of our liquidity and is not indicative of funds available for our cash needs, including our ability to pay dividends. FFO should be considered only as a supplement to net income computed in accordance with GAAP as a measure of our performance. A reconciliation of net income, the nearest GAAP equivalent, to FFO is set forth below in the Financial Statements and Reconciliations section. "Company Share of FFO" reflects FFO attributable to common stockholders, which excludes amounts allocable to noncontrolling interests, participating securities and preferred stockholders.

Core Funds from Operations (Core FFO): We calculate Core FFO by adjusting FFO for non-comparable items outlined in the "Reconciliation of Net Income to Funds From Operations and Core Funds From Operations" table which is located in the Financial Statements and Reconciliations section below. We believe that Core FFO is a useful supplemental measure and that by adjusting for items that are not considered by the Company to be part of its on-going operating performance, provides a more meaningful and consistent comparison of the Company's operating and financial performance period-over-period. Because these adjustments have a real economic impact on our financial condition and results from operations, the utility of Core FFO as a measure of our performance is limited. Other REITs may not calculate Core FFO in a consistent manner. Accordingly, our Core FFO may not be comparable to other REITs' Core FFO. Core FFO should be considered only as a supplement to net income computed in accordance with GAAP as a measure of our performance. "Company Share of Core FFO" reflects Core FFO attributable to common stockholders, which excludes amounts allocable to noncontrolling interests, participating securities and preferred stockholders.

Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders per Diluted Share Guidance to Company Share of Core FFO per Diluted Share Guidance:

The following is a reconciliation of the Company's 2023 guidance range of net income attributable to common stockholders per diluted share, the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measure, to Company share of Core FFO per diluted share.



2023 Estimate

Low

High Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 1.01

$ 1.05 Company share of depreciation and amortization 1.16

1.16 Company share of gains on sale of real estate (0.06)

(0.06) Company share of FFO $ 2.11

$ 2.15

Net Operating Income (NOI): NOI is a non-GAAP measure, which includes the revenue and expense directly attributable to our real estate properties. NOI is calculated as rental income from real estate operations less property expenses (before interest expense, depreciation and amortization). We use NOI as a supplemental performance measure because, in excluding real estate depreciation and amortization expense and gains (or losses) from property dispositions, it provides a performance measure that, when compared year over year, captures trends in occupancy rates, rental rates and operating costs. We also believe that NOI will be useful to investors as a basis to compare our operating performance with that of other REITs. However, because NOI excludes depreciation and amortization expense and captures neither the changes in the value of our properties that result from use or market conditions, nor the level of capital expenditures and leasing commissions necessary to maintain the operating performance of our properties (all of which have a real economic effect and could materially impact our results from operations), the utility of NOI as a measure of our performance is limited. Other equity REITs may not calculate NOI in a similar manner and, accordingly, our NOI may not be comparable to such other REITs' NOI. Accordingly, NOI should be considered only as a supplement to net income as a measure of our performance. NOI should not be used as a measure of our liquidity, nor is it indicative of funds available to fund our cash needs.

NOI should not be used as a substitute for cash flow from operating activities in accordance with GAAP. We use NOI to help evaluate the performance of the Company as a whole, as well as the performance of our Same Property Portfolio. A calculation of NOI for our Same Property Portfolio, as well as a reconciliation of net income to NOI for our Same Property Portfolio, is set forth below in the Financial Statements and Reconciliations section.

Cash NOI: Cash NOI is a non-GAAP measure, which we calculate by adding or subtracting from NOI: (i) fair value lease revenue and (ii) straight-line rent adjustments. We use Cash NOI, together with NOI, as a supplemental performance measure. Cash NOI should not be used as a measure of our liquidity, nor is it indicative of funds available to fund our cash needs. Cash NOI should not be used as a substitute for cash flow from operating activities computed in accordance with GAAP. We use Cash NOI to help evaluate the performance of the Company as a whole, as well as the performance of our Same Property Portfolio. A calculation of Cash NOI for our Same Property Portfolio, as well as a reconciliation of net income to Cash NOI for our Same Property Portfolio, is set forth below in the Financial Statements and Reconciliations section.

Same Property Portfolio: Our 2023 Same Property Portfolio is a subset of our consolidated portfolio and includes properties that were wholly owned by us for the period from January 1, 2022 through March 31, 2023, and excludes (i) properties that were acquired or sold during the period from January 1, 2022 through March 31, 2023, and (ii) properties acquired prior to January 1, 2022 that were or will be classified as repositioning/redevelopment (current and future) or lease-up during 2022 and 2023 and select buildings in "Other Repositioning," which we believe will significantly affect the properties' results during the comparative periods. As of March 31, 2023, our 2023 Same Property Portfolio consists of buildings aggregating 32,601,949 rentable square feet at 257 of our properties.

Properties and Space Under Repositioning: Typically defined as properties or units where a significant amount of space is held vacant in order to implement capital improvements that improve the functionality (not including basic refurbishments, i.e., paint and carpet), cash flow and value of that space. A repositioning is generally considered complete once the investment is fully or nearly fully deployed and the property is available for occupancy. We consider a repositioning property to be stabilized at the earlier of the following: (i) upon reaching 90% occupancy or (ii) one year from the date of completion of repositioning construction work.

Net Debt to Enterprise Value: As of March 31, 2023, we had consolidated indebtedness of $2.3 billion, reflecting a net debt to enterprise value of approximately 13.6%. Our enterprise value is defined as the sum of the liquidation preference of our outstanding preferred stock and preferred units plus the market value of our common stock excluding shares of nonvested restricted stock, plus the aggregate value of common units not owned by us, plus the value of our net debt. Our net debt is defined as our consolidated indebtedness less cash and cash equivalents.

Financial Statements and Reconciliations:

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands except share data)



March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

(unaudited)



ASSETS





Land $ 6,334,926

$ 5,841,195 Buildings and improvements 3,671,384

3,370,494 Tenant improvements 153,019

147,632 Furniture, fixtures, and equipment 132

132 Construction in progress 102,633

110,934 Total real estate held for investment 10,262,094

9,470,387 Accumulated depreciation (652,722)

(614,332) Investments in real estate, net 9,609,372

8,856,055 Cash and cash equivalents 253,618

36,786 Restricted cash 16,239

— Rents and other receivables, net 13,845

15,227 Deferred rent receivable, net 94,980

88,144 Deferred leasing costs, net 47,739

45,080 Deferred loan costs, net 4,474

4,829 Acquired lease intangible assets, net 161,339

169,986 Acquired indefinite-lived intangible 5,156

5,156 Interest rate swap asset 6,947

11,422 Other assets 21,811

24,973 Acquisition related deposits 3,625

1,625 Total Assets $ 10,239,145

$ 9,259,283 LIABILITIES & EQUITY





Liabilities





Notes payable $ 2,230,687

$ 1,936,381 Interest rate swap liability 835

— Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities 110,272

97,496 Dividends and distributions payable 79,370

62,033 Acquired lease intangible liabilities, net 138,339

147,384 Tenant security deposits 77,029

71,935 Prepaid rents 44,303

20,712 Total Liabilities 2,680,835

2,335,941 Equity





Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. stockholders' equity





Preferred stock, $0.01 par value per share, 10,050,000 shares authorized:





5.875% series B cumulative redeemable preferred stock, 3,000,000 shares

outstanding at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 ($75,000 liquidation

preference) 72,443

72,443 5.625% series C cumulative redeemable preferred stock, 3,450,000 shares

outstanding at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 ($86,250 liquidation

preference) 83,233

83,233 Common Stock,$ 0.01 par value per share, 489,950,000 authorized and

200,784,130 and 189,114,129 shares outstanding at March 31, 2023 and

December 31, 2022, respectively 2,008

1,891 Additional paid in capital 7,299,837

6,646,867 Cumulative distributions in excess of earnings (273,849)

(255,743) Accumulated other comprehensive loss 3,117

8,247 Total stockholders' equity 7,186,789

6,556,938 Noncontrolling interests 371,521

366,404 Total Equity 7,558,310

6,923,342 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 10,239,145

$ 9,259,283

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited and in thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2023

2022 REVENUES





Rental income $ 185,164

$ 140,588 Management and leasing services 190

163 Interest income 882

1 TOTAL REVENUES 186,236

140,752 OPERATING EXPENSES





Property expenses 42,825

33,429 General and administrative 18,197

14,717 Depreciation and amortization 59,429

42,471 TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES 120,451

90,617 OTHER EXPENSES





Other expenses 647

38 Interest expense 13,701

9,683 TOTAL EXPENSES 134,799

100,338 Gains on sale of real estate 12,133

8,486 NET INCOME 63,570

48,900 Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (3,064)

(2,484) NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY, INC. 60,506

46,416 Less: preferred stock dividends (2,314)

(2,314) Less: earnings attributable to participating securities (320)

(201) NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 57,872

$ 43,901 Net income attributable to common stockholders per share – basic $ 0.30

$ 0.27 Net income attributable to common stockholders per share – diluted $ 0.30

$ 0.27 Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding – basic 195,367

160,629 Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding – diluted 195,779

161,049

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc.

Same Property Portfolio Occupancy and NOI and Cash NOI

(Unaudited, dollars in thousands)

Same Property Portfolio Occupancy:

March 31,





2023

2022

Change (basis

points) Quarterly Weighted Average Occupancy:(1)









Los Angeles County 97.8 %

98.7 %

(90) bps Orange County 99.3 %

98.9 %

40 bps Riverside / San Bernardino County 96.9 %

99.8 %

(290) bps San Diego County 98.6 %

99.3 %

(70) bps Ventura County 99.5 %

99.2 %

30 bps Same Property Portfolio Weighted Average Occupancy 98.0 %

99.0 %

(100) bps











Ending Occupancy: 98.0 %

99.1 %

(110) bps





(1) Calculated by averaging the occupancy rate at the end of each month in 1Q-2023 and December 2022 (for 1Q-2023) and the end of each month in 1Q-2022 and December 2021 (for 1Q-2022).

Same Property Portfolio NOI and Cash NOI:





Three Months Ended March 31,

2023

2022

$ Change

% Change Rental income $ 134,237

$ 126,508

$ 7,729

6.1 % Property expenses 29,885

29,215

670

2.3 % Same Property Portfolio NOI $ 104,352

$ 97,293

$ 7,059

7.3 % Straight line rental revenue adjustment (3,854)

(5,619)

1,765

(31.4) % Amortization of above/below market lease intangibles (3,617)

(4,134)

517

(12.5) % Same Property Portfolio Cash NOI $ 96,881

$ 87,540

$ 9,341

10.7 %

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc.

Reconciliation of Net Income to NOI, Cash NOI, Same Property Portfolio NOI and

Same Property Portfolio Cash NOI

(Unaudited and in thousands)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2023

2022 Net income $ 63,570

$ 48,900 General and administrative 18,197

14,717 Depreciation and amortization 59,429

42,471 Other expenses 647

38 Interest expense 13,701

9,683 Management and leasing services (190)

(163) Interest income (882)

(1) Gains on sale of real estate (12,133)

(8,486) Net operating income (NOI) $ 142,339

$ 107,159 Straight line rental revenue adjustment (7,628)

(6,901) Amortization of above/below market lease intangibles(1) (8,290)

(5,091) Cash NOI $ 126,421

$ 95,167







NOI $ 142,339

$ 107,159 Non-Same Property Portfolio rental income (50,927)

(14,080) Non-Same Property Portfolio property expenses 12,940

4,214 Same Property Portfolio NOI $ 104,352

$ 97,293 Straight line rental revenue adjustment (3,854)

(5,619) Amortization of above/below market lease intangibles (3,617)

(4,134) Same Property Portfolio Cash NOI $ 96,881

$ 87,540





(1) The amortization of net below-market lease intangibles for the three months ended March 31, 2023, includes the write-off of $1,318 that is attributable to a below-market fixed rate renewal option that was not exercised due to the termination of the lease at the end of the initial lease term.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Funds From Operations and Core Funds From Operations

(Unaudited and in thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2023

2022 Net income $ 63,570

$ 48,900 Adjustments:





Depreciation and amortization 59,429

42,471 Gains on sale of real estate (12,133)

(8,486) Funds From Operations (FFO) $ 110,866

$ 82,885 Less: preferred stock dividends (2,314)

(2,314) Less: FFO attributable to noncontrolling interests(1) (4,833)

(3,787) Less: FFO attributable to participating securities(2) (427)

(296) Company share of FFO $ 103,292

$ 76,488







Company Share of FFO per common share – basic $ 0.53

$ 0.48 Company Share of FFO per common share – diluted $ 0.53

$ 0.47







FFO $ 110,866

$ 82,885 Adjustments:





Acquisition expenses 73

36 Impairment of right-of-use asset 188

— Amortization of loss on termination of interest rate swaps 59

112 Non-capitalizable demolition costs 340

— Write-offs of below-market lease intangibles related to unexercised renewal

options(3) (1,318)

— Core FFO $ 110,208

$ 83,033 Less: preferred stock dividends (2,314)

(2,314) Less: Core FFO attributable to noncontrolling interest(1) (4,809)

(3,793) Less: Core FFO attributable to participating securities(2) (425)

(296) Company share of Core FFO $ 102,660

$ 76,630







Company share of Core FFO per common share – basic $ 0.53

$ 0.48 Company share of Core FFO per common share – diluted $ 0.52

$ 0.48







Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding – basic 195,367

160,629 Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding – diluted 195,779

161,049





(1) Noncontrolling interests relate to interests in the Company's operating partnership, represented by common units and preferred units (Series 1, 2 & 3 CPOP units) of partnership interests in the operating partnership that are owned by unit holders other than the Company. (2) Participating securities include unvested shares of restricted stock, unvested LTIP units and unvested performance units. (3) Reflects the write-off of the portion of a below-market lease intangible attributable to a below-market fixed rate renewal option that was not exercised due to the termination of the lease at the end of the initial lease term.

