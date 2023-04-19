Saphyre Founders Gabino Roche and Stephen Roche Named to Seton Hall University Entrepreneur Hall of Fame

HOBOKEN, N.J., April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Seton Hall University has announced the induction of Gabino Roche Jr. and Stephen Roche into the 2023 Entrepreneur Hall of Fame Awards for their outstanding contribution to the fintech industry through Saphyre , a company revolutionizing the way data and information is managed in pre-trade, simplifying post-trade.

Gabino Roche Jr. and Stephen Roche co-founded Saphyre in 2017, with a vision to simplify the complex and fragmented world of data and processes in the pre-trade space of finance. The company's platform offers a revolutionary approach to data management, enabling firms to seamlessly communicate through automated workflows, and share "Ready-To-Trade" statuses in real-time. Their innovation has been adopted by some of the largest financial institutions in the industry, many of which have issued joint public press releases with the growing Fintech. Saphyre consistently has been recognized through the finance industry for its achievements.

The groundbreaking work of Gabino and Stephen has earned them recognition from the Seton Hall University Entrepreneur Hall of Fame Awards, which took place on March 29, 2023 on the Seton Hall University campus in South Orange, New Jersey. "We are excited to be honored for our work in the finance space," said Gabino Roche, Jr. CEO and Founder of Saphyre. "While our innovative approach to pre-trade data management has been a game-changer, we extend the benefits by simplifying post-trade processes. We are proud to be recognized by Seton Hall and be part of their Hall of Fame."

The Entrepreneur Hall of Fame Awards is an annual event that recognizes entrepreneurs who have made significant contributions to their respective fields. The event brings together industry leaders, alumni, and students to celebrate the spirit of entrepreneurship and innovation. The ceremony was a celebration of vision, passion, and hard work, which has helped make Saphyre a success.

Saphyre leverages patented AI technology to digitize all pre-trade data and activities across multiple counterparties: from asset owners to investment managers, hedge funds to prime brokers, any client firms to broker-dealers and custodians, and much more. Saphyre's platform maintains memory of data and documents, resulting in clients not having to search or resubmit information, and expedites flow in a digitally structured manner so that it can be consumed and understood by any permissioned counterparty in the finance industry. This allows firms not only to assess risk faster but they can speed their onboarding processes, get real-time ready-to-trade statuses per account, and eliminate 70%-75% of redundant or inefficient post-trade activities. Learn more at https://www.saphyre.com

