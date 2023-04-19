SOLES4SOULS NAMED ONE OF THE BEST NONPROFITS NATIONALLY TO WORK FOR IN 2023

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Soles4Souls, a Nashville-based organization, is being recognized as one of the top ten best nonprofits to work for in 2023 according to The NonProfit Times. The organization ranked ninth in the publication's overall competition, and fourth in the medium-size nonprofit category. Soles4Souls creates sustainable jobs and provides relief through the distribution of shoes and clothing around the world.

The NonProfit Times partners with Best Companies Group to vet applications submitted by the organizations. The nonprofits are divided into three categories: small with 15 to 49 employees, medium-sized with 50 to 249 employees, and large with at least 250 employees.

The annual awards are determined on the criteria of leadership, training, development and resources, corporate culture and communications, role satisfaction, work environment, and pay and benefits. The Nonprofit Times noted that COVID, workforce turnover and inflation tested the organizational culture of all these organizations.

"We are happy that the Soles4Souls team feels so positively about working here. We've spent the last few years adapting to a fully "work from anywhere" environment, and it's encouraging to see that we've emerged from that stronger and more committed to both our mission and each other," said Buddy Teaster, Soles4Souls CEO and President. "We're proud of what we've built and it's because we have an amazing team!"

To get involved with Soles4Souls during Earth Month (April), start by donating your gently used shoes or start a shoe drive to contribute to the 4ThePlanet program. Soles4Souls has kept more than 81 million pounds of textiles out of landfills, meaning your used shoes benefit the 4Opportunity program, which helps people in developing countries start and sustain small businesses selling shoes. Learn more at soles4souls.org/4ThePlanet.

Additionally, Soles4Souls is hosting its third annual Race4EveryKid during the month of May. This fundraising features a virtual run, walk, swim or bike race open to all ages and the proceeds will go to fight youth homelessness across the United States. Learn more about the Race4EveryKid at soles4souls.org/therace4everykid/.

About Soles4Souls

Soles4Souls turns shoes and clothing into educational and economic opportunities. Our programs, 4Opportunity, 4Relief, and 4EveryKid, aim to make a positive difference on the planet and in people's economic, educational, physical, and psychosocial well-being. Since 2006, more than 83 million pairs of shoes and pieces of clothing have helped create opportunities for people across 137 countries. Soles4Souls is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, with Regional Donation Centers and warehouse locations around the world. Visit soles4souls.org for more information.

Contact:

