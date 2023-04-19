Stretch Your Dollars Further with The Toy Insider's 2023 Spring & Summer Gift Guide

Forecast calls for warm weather and on-the-go, budget-friendly fun, with plenty of travel options and more than 130 toys under $25

NEW YORK, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Toy Insider , the toy industry's most influential organization and a trusted go-to source for parents and gift-givers, launched its 2023 Spring & Summer Gift Guide online at thetoyinsider.com so families can stock up on the best toys and entertainment as temperatures rise. This year's annual guide has more than 250 toys from more than 120 toymakers, with dozens of travel and budget-friendly finds, toys that teach, screen-free options, outdoor play must-haves, and water toys for summertime splashing.

The Toy Insider's 2023 Spring & Summer Gift Guide has more than 250 toys from more than 120 toymakers, with dozens of travel and budget-friendly finds, toys that teach, screen-free options, outdoor play must-haves, and water toys for summertime splashing. (PRNewswire)

"Families are planning long-awaited, post-pandemic vacations and toymakers have stocked the shelves with everything they need for on-the-go, screen-free entertainment," says Ali Mierzejewski, Editor-in-Chief at The Toy Insider. "With affordability still at the top of parents' minds, we made sure that this year's Spring & Summer Gift Guide is stuffed with options that are both easy on the wallet and pack in endless hours of playtime! There are also, of course, some great investment options for years of backyard fun."

More than 70% of the guide is made up of toys under $50, with more than 130 products under $25. Grouped by category and age, the guide includes something for every kid, including fans of CoComelon, Jurassic World and Super Mario Bros.

OUTDOOR : Kids will beg to play outside all day, everyday, with backyard-friendly staples. Toy Insider Picks: Crayola Paint Your Own Bean Bag Toss (EastPoint Sports), RC High Performance Blaze Monster Truck (NKOK) : Kids will beg to play outside all day, everyday, with backyard-friendly staples.Crayola Paint Your Own Bean Bag Toss (EastPoint Sports), RC High Performance Blaze Monster Truck (NKOK)

TRAVEL : Entertain kids everywhere they go with portable, lightweight and screen-free toys. Toy Insider Picks: Kiddie Cat Cassette Player (VTech), CoComelon HugMeez (Jazwares) : Entertain kids everywhere they go with portable, lightweight and screen-free toys.: Kiddie Cat Cassette Player (VTech), CoComelon HugMeez (Jazwares)

PHYSICAL & ACTIVE : From bikes to giant outdoor games, these toys get kids moving and burning that energy. Toy Insider Picks: H2OGO! Canopy Cove Mega Water Park (Bestway), Barbie 12-inch Bike (Dynacraft) : From bikes to giant outdoor games, these toys get kids moving and burning that energy.: H2OGO! Canopy Cove Mega Water Park (Bestway), Barbie 12-inch Bike (Dynacraft)

ENTERTAINMENT : Kids will interact with their favorite characters in new ways, across TV, movies and social media through collectibles, dolls and playsets. Toy Insider Picks: Bluey's Tree Playset (Moose Toys), Care Bears Lil' Besties Surprise Figures and Cubbies (Basic Fun!) : Kids will interact with their favorite characters in new ways, across TV, movies and social media through collectibles, dolls and playsets.: Bluey's Tree Playset (Moose Toys), Care Bears Lil' Besties Surprise Figures and Cubbies (Basic Fun!)

EDUCATIONAL : Avoid the summer slide with toys that fuse STEAM learning with hours of entertainment. Toy Insider Picks: Craft-tastic Nature Toad Abode (PlayMonster), Solar Race Car (Thames & Kosmos) : Avoid the summer slide with toys that fuse STEAM learning with hours of entertainment.Craft-tastic Nature Toad Abode (PlayMonster), Solar Race Car (Thames & Kosmos)

WATER : Make a splash with larger-than-life inflatables, blasters, pool toys and beach sets. Toy Insider Picks: Hungry Hungry Hippos Splash (WowWee), Bunch O Balloons Tropical Party Water Slide Wipeout (ZURU) : Make a splash with larger-than-life inflatables, blasters, pool toys and beach sets.Hungry Hungry Hippos Splash (WowWee), Bunch O Balloons Tropical Party Water Slide Wipeout (ZURU)

BUDGET-FRIENDLY : Stretch your dollar with toys guaranteeing endless fun at a small price tag. Toy Insider Picks: Disney Doorables Squish'Alots Series 1 (Just Play), L.O.L. Surprise! Sunshine Makeover (MGA Entertainment) : Stretch your dollar with toys guaranteeing endless fun at a small price tag.Disney Doorables Squish'Alots Series 1 (Just Play), L.O.L. Surprise! Sunshine Makeover (MGA Entertainment)

GAMES : These fun and trendy games are great to gather the whole family together or to play solo. Toy Insider Picks: I Need a New Butt (Spin Master), Kanoodle Pyramid (Educational Insights) : These fun and trendy games are great to gather the whole family together or to play solo.I Need a New Butt (Spin Master), Kanoodle Pyramid (Educational Insights)

ARTS, CRAFTS, & ACTIVITIES : Spark imagination and creativity with roleplay sets and DIY kits. Toy Insider Picks: Play-Doh Kitchen Creations Magical Mixer Playset (Hasbro), Pretendables Lemonade Time Set (Fat Brain Toys) Spark imagination and creativity with roleplay sets and DIY kits.Play-Doh Kitchen Creations Magical Mixer Playset (Hasbro), Pretendables Lemonade Time Set (Fat Brain Toys)

The Toy Insider's Spring & Summer Gift Guide is available on the newly redesigned thetoyinsider.com , providing easier access to hot toys and games than ever before.

About The Toy Insider

The Toy Insider is the go-to source for information about toys, tech and entertainment. Its expert team publishes two seasonal gift guides yearly and reviews toys daily to find what's hot and trending. Visit www.thetoyinsider.com for reviews, toy news, giveaways and parenting tips. Follow them on Instagram , Twitter , Facebook and YouTube .

Media Contact:

Elizabeth Tran

LKPR, Inc.

Elizabeth@LKPRinc.com

973-885-0056 (mobile)

The Toy Insider is the go-to source for product information about children's toys, tech and entertainment. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Toy Insider