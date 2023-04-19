Veteran Growth Executive Vince Lanni Joins Keystone Advisors as Chief Growth Officer

Keystone Advisors, a Houston TX Based FMO, has brought veteran growth executive Vince Lanni in to lead the organization's growth expansion as chief growth officer.

HOUSTON, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "Keystone Advisors is a top distribution force in the state of Texas and has been for 9 consecutive years. Now is the time to replicate our successful method across the nation. Success on a national level takes serious commitment and leadership. Vince Lanni is a proven leader and has unquestionable commitment to growing Keystone Advisors from grass root agents, agency partners, BPO, and contact center support. He has been a top producer in the Medicare space for the last 16 years. Has successfully helped scale multiple start-ups within the FMO, Medicare Advantage, and Value Based Care sectors. That knowledge and versatility along with a relentless attitude towards growth, is why I chose him to lead the organization", said Veronica Neal, Founder and CEO of Keystone Advisors.

Before joining Keystone Advisors, Vince Lanni served as EVP at start-up Zing Health, helping to expand the Medicare Advantage plans distribution in IL, IN, and MI and managed the implementation of Lasso Healthcare after the company's acquisition of the MSA plan.

Known in the industry for building out sales distribution channels with a focus on call centers, Vince Lanni intends to do the same for Keystone Advisors. "Having 1200 established ground agents, an internal call center in Houston with 100 licensed agents, and expansion plans to significantly increase our agent base across the country, this was an opportunity I just couldn't pass up. Veronica has built an incredible foundation for the company based on the core values of Integrity, Compassion, and a Customer Centric belief in providing our members with a first-class experience."

Vince Lanni, originally from Long Island, NY, where he graduated from Stonybrook University, now resides in Pennsylvania with his wife Diana, daughter Autumn, and their three dogs Poncho, Leo, and Zack.

About Keystone Advisors

Founded in 2014, Keystone Advisors is a national FMO in 48 states with locations in Houston and Dallas offering health and life insurance solutions to individuals, employer groups, and Medicare beneficiaries. Keystone Advisors also hold contracts for BPO (Business Process Outsourcing) for many top carriers in the ACA and Medicare space. For more information on Keystone Advisors, visit www.keystonema.com or www.keyhealthplans.com

View original content:

SOURCE Keystone Advisors