Xiphos Systems Corporation & Epiq Solutions Announce the New Q8RF Radiation Tolerant Embedded Computer Module

MONTREAL and ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Xiphos Systems Corporation and Epiq Solutions have introduced the Xiphos Q8RF, a next-generation radiation tolerant embedded computer based on the Xilinx Zynq® UltraScale+™ ZU28DR RFSoC. The Q8RF is targeted for small satellite applications where advanced wide bandwidth processing is required while minimizing size and power consumption. The Q8RF combines an embedded Linux computer, reprogrammable logic, multi-gigasample/sec data converters, a daughterboard expansion interface for customized I/O, and proven radiation effects mitigation to enable small satellites to advance their SDR mission capability.

Measuring just 100mm x 100mm, the Xiphos Q8RF is based on the Zynq® UltraScale+™ ZU28DR RFSoC, which feature eight high-speed analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and eight high-speed digital-to-analog converters (DACs). The ADCs are capable of sampling up to 4GSPS, and the DACs are capable of sampling up to 6.5GSPS, enabling SDR applications that require greater than 1GHz of instantaneous bandwidth and access to RF frequencies up to 4GHz. Advanced processing is supported through the RFSoC's integrated quad-core ARM Cortex-A53, dual-core ARM Cortex R5, 930k system logic cells, and 4,272 DSP slices. Complimenting the RFSoC, the Xiphos Q8RF integrates 4GB of ECC-protected LPDDR4 RAM on the PS, 4GB of DDR4 on the PL, 512MB of QSPI Flash, and 64GB of NAND Flash. The flexibility of the Q8RF, as with all of Xiphos' processor products, is the availability, over and above the various RF inputs and outputs, of a multitude of the RFSoC's low and high-speed digital interfaces. These signals are made available via the Q8RF's mezzanine connector, enabling the development of application-specific daughterboards, tailored to various RF use-cases. This high level of integration will enable Xiphos' customers to push the envelope for next generation SDR applications.

"The Q8RF embedded processing module, with its low SWaP, high level of integration, and Xiphos' robust radiation mitigation architecture, provides unprecedented performance and capabilities for nanosat, microsat and smallsat SDR applications", said Edwin Faier, President of Xiphos Systems Corporation. "We are excited to continue to enable state-of-the-art space processing solutions for our customers."

The Xiphos Q8RF continues to mature its technology readiness level and will be delivered to initial customers by the end of 2023. To learn more about the Q8RF and Xiphos' other low SWaP space-ready processor and SDR solutions, visit xiphos.com or contact Xiphos Systems at info@xiphos.com.

About Xiphos Systems Corporation

Xiphos provides unique advanced processing solutions for space and unmanned vehicles, with products flying in space for over 20 years on >110 LEO and lunar missions. Xiphos' SWaP-optimized products use industrial or automotive-grade components in a fault-tolerant architecture for deployment in harsh environments, providing robust performance costing a fraction of traditional space-grade solutions. Xiphos continues to push the envelope with what can be achieved in today's nanosats, microsats, and smallsats. In 2023, Xiphos was acquired by Epiq Solutions to further expand the combined company's space and SDR capabilities.

About Epiq Solutions

Epiq Solutions develops cutting edge RF tools for situational awareness and detailed insight into RF environments for you to identify and take action against wireless threats. With more than a decade serving government-focused industries, Epiq Solutions understands how important speed, cost, and performance are for defense and security applications. Their radically small, state-of-the-art SDR transceiver modules and turnkey RF sensing tools lead the way in size, weight, and low-power consumption. Whether the need is to develop mission-critical defense communications for the battlefield or to protect sensitive information, Epiq Solutions is the trusted RF solution provider. For more information regarding Epiq Solutions' products and design services, please visit https://epiqsolutions.com.

