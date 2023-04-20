Brennan Announces Rolling Meadows Commerce Center, A State-of-the-Art Industrial Development Project

Brennan to redevelop a 485,000 square foot office building on 40 acres in O'Hare

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brennan Investment Group ("Brennan"), a private real estate investment firm, has acquired 3800 Golf Road in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. The property is a 485,000 square foot office building situated on 40 acres of land at the confluence of I-90, I-290 and IL Route 53. Brennan plans to eventually demolish the existing building and construct a new Class A industrial park to be called Rolling Meadows Commerce Center or "RMC²."

RMC² will feature approximately 600,000 square feet of industrial space, beautifully landscaped grounds, and high-end facades. Brennan will target a wide variety of end-users including manufacturers, distributors and data centers.

"We are excited to announce Brennan Investment Group's major investment in Rolling Meadows," said City of Rolling Meadows Mayor Joe Gallo. "This new development demonstrates that we are a community that supports thoughtful and strategic development that will strengthen our economic base by creating hundreds of new jobs and hundreds of millions of dollars in investment in our City. We are excited to welcome Brennan to our community and look forward to seeing this project come to life."

The project is still in the early stages of development and no specific timeline has been set for construction. However, the developers are confident that the project will be completed in the next few years.

"We are committed to working with Rolling Meadows to make this project a success," said Kevin Brennan, Managing Principal of Brennan Investment Group. "This location is unmatched in terms of its logistical advantages via the confluence of interstate systems, it's access to a large and diverse workforce, and its proximity to best-in-class amenities, including restaurants, hotels and shopping."

Brennan Investment Group, a Chicago-based private real estate investment firm, acquires, develops and operates industrial properties in select major metropolitan markets throughout the United States. Since 2010, the Company has purchased, developed and/or managed over $8 billion in industrial real estate and has had over $11 billion in total transaction activity. The company's current portfolio spans 27 states and encompasses 52 million square feet. Brennan Investment Group co-invests with private and institutional capital to achieve outstanding risk-adjusted returns. The firm's management team is among the most accomplished in its industry, having invested in over 5,000 properties covering more than 60 cities throughout the United States, Canada and Europe.

The City of Rolling Meadows is a dynamic and forward-thinking organization serving an energetic, friendly and diverse community of over 24,000 residents. Rolling Meadows is located in the northwest suburbs of the Chicago metropolitan area in the region known as the "Golden Corridor" at Interstate 90 and Illinois Route 53. The City is home to several large employers including Northrup Grumman and the global headquarters for Arthur J. Gallagher. The City features a wide array of commercial, industrial and office businesses which provides for a stable economic base. The community takes pride in its outstanding municipal services, educational systems, health and human care agencies and recreational facilities.

3800 Golf Road is commonly known as the Atrium Corporate Centre. It formerly served as the Midwest headquarters of 3Com Corporation, who located there in June 1998 .

Brennan Investment Group owns 92 industrial properties within the Chicago metropolitan area, totaling over 10 million square feet. Notably, Brennan previously developed the 85-acre Elk Grove Technology Park in Elk Grove Village . The park, formerly a family farm, features over 1.2 million square feet of industrial and data center space and home to a variety of tenants including a Microsoft data center campus, T5 data center, multiple international manufacturing users, and a distribution space for Maersk's freight forwarding operations. President Joseph Biden visited the park in October 2021 .

This is the second multi-million dollar project underway in Rolling Meadows . Earlier this year, City officials approved a 7b tax incentive for a $10 million Asian-focused transformation of a former Sam's Club at the intersection of Golf and Algonquin Roads.

