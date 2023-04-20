Kreative Media's Unique Marketing Tactics Bring a Fresh Perspective to Home Developments

HOUSTON, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kreative Media, a digital marketing agency based in Texas, has floored a home developer with innovative marketing techniques that have scaled their lead generation through the roof.

"I have never seen so many leads come in like this from any other marketing agency before," Angelic R. Property Manager

Developer Live Lone Star , owned by Jacob White Construction , produces manufactured home communities throughout Texas in a unique way and needed a marketing plan to match. Kreative Media executed strategies from the ground up, truly offering a "full-service" of marketing techniques.

The Landing at Pearland , Live Lone Star's newest community, a 40 million dollar development, opened in February offering affordable custom luxury manufactured homes in Pearland.

Kreative Media's visionary approach captured over 500 homeowner leads for the community in 60-days. Kreative implemented campaigns for each division of the development which includes Live Lone Star, The Landing at Pearland, and Texan Home Sales .

"I have never seen so many leads come in like this from any other marketing agency before," said Angelic Ruggirello, Property Manager at The Landing.

The plan wasn't black and white, each team within the agency collaborated to formulate a dynamic strategy to level-up their marketing efforts in the competitive worlds of home building and real estate development.

Kreative Media's social media packages provide high-quality visuals through photography, videography, and drone footage. The web design team created unique websites and logos to establish brand identities. The SEO team constantly improves site rankings through research and implementation of strategies.

"Partnering with Kreative has been a game-changer for us," said Chris White, Executive VP of Jacob White Construction. "Their can-do attitude and investment in our company make them an extension of our team. Working with the Kreative team is a pleasure, we owe much of our success to their guidance."

Kreative Media designed all online and community visuals, including door mats, wall logos, metal signage, promotional materials, and billboards.

"Seeing the impact of our unconventional marketing approach in an established industry has been incredibly fulfilling," said Krista McDaniel, Owner of Kreative Media. "We're proud to say that we didn't settle for typical campaigns, the results speak for themselves."

Digital marketing for construction companies is no simple feat, Kreative Media is strategizing digital marketing to generate leads for Live Lone Star's upcoming community, Higdon Oaks in San Antonio, Texas.

