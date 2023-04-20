RASTELLI FOODS GROUP ACQUIRES GREENSBURY MARKET OFFERING A ONE-STOP-SHOP FOR PREMIUM PROTEINS ON RASTELLIS.COM

SWEDESBORO, N.J. , April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rastelli Foods Group, one of the country's leading suppliers of organic, grass-fed beef, has acquired Greensbury Market, a New York-based company that is a driving force behind the contemporary grass-fed movement. This acquisition is a major win for consumers nationwide who are looking for a streamlined shopping experience when it comes to premium proteins. Greensbury's premium organic products, which include grass-fed beef and bison, free-range poultry, lamb, pork, and sustainable seafood, will now be available exclusively on Rastelli's direct-to-consumer website, Rastellis.com.

"We are very excited to offer the incredible portfolio of Greensbury products exclusively through Rastellis.com," said Ray Rastelli, Jr., President of Rastelli Foods Group. "Both companies have always been aligned when it comes to integrity and wanting to provide trusted, high-quality proteins to consumers nationwide; and it is an honor to be able to create a more streamlined shopping experience together. Rastellis.com is now your one-stop-shop for the best in organic and grass-fed beef, poultry, pork and seafood in the US."

"We are proud to welcome Greensbury Market into the Rastelli family and merge their premium protein offerings into Rastellis.com," said Alicja Spaulding, Chief Marketing Officer of Rastellis.com. "With more consumers prioritizing convenience and sustainability, we knew that combining our companies was the right move. By bringing Greensbury's product portfolio under the Rastellis.com umbrella, we're making it even easier for customers nationwide to access the best in organic and grass-fed beef, poultry, pork, and seafood all in one direct location."

All Greensbury products are cultivated for quality and are free of hormones, steroids, and antibiotics. Rastellis.com's customers can now experience the quality and flavor of Greensbury products along with the same level of quality and service they have come to expect from Rastelli Foods Group.

The Greensbury product portfolio includes: Atlantic Salmon, Wild-Caught Icelandic Cod, Mild Italian Pork Sausage, Organic Boneless Skinless Chicken Breast, Wild-Caught Gulf Shrimp, Organic Boneless Skinless Chicken Thigh, Organic Whole Chicken, Wild-Caught Dry Sea Scallops, Wild-Caught Halibut, Faroe Island Salmon Whole Filet, Organic Chicken Wings, Organic Ground Chicken, Wild-Caught Black Cod (Sablefish), Ground Lamb, Organic Applewood Smoked Bacon, Apple Pie, Organic Grass-Fed Skirt Steak, Cherry Crisp, Organic Grass-Fed Beef Burgers, Chicken Fajita, Organic Pork Chops, Wild-Caught Sockeye Salmon, Organic Turkey Bacon, Organic Grass-Fed Ribeye, Organic Grass-Fed Tenderloin (Filet) Tips, Organic Grass-Fed Marrow Bones, Pork Breakfast Sausage, Organic Grass-Fed Prime Rib Roast, Organic Grass-Fed Filet Mignon, Organic Grass-Fed Flank Steak, Organic Ground Turkey, Organic Grass-Fed Beef, Organic Grass-Fed Chuck Roast, Organic Grass-Fed New York Strip, Organic Grass-Fed Beef Fajita, Organic Grass-Fed Top Sirloin (Filet Style), Organic Boneless Pork Loin Roast, Organic Ground Pork, Organic Grass-Fed Filet Mignon Roast, Grass-Fed Bison Filet Mignon, Dry Aged, Organic Grass-Fed New York Strip, Organic Grass-Fed Beef Cubes, and Grass-Fed Bison Ground.

ABOUT RASTELLIS.COM

Now your neighborhood butcher delivers direct to your door. Premium beef, poultry, seafood, and pork are available as a one-time purchase or for a 5% discounted subscription. Behind Rastelli's is a well-seasoned infrastructure. In the forty years since Ray Rastelli Jr. opened his first one-room butcher shop, he and his family have grown Rastelli Foods into a worldwide leader in sourcing, processing, packaging and distribution of meat and seafood. They now supply top tier steakhouses, 5-star hotels, and the U.S. Military in the Middle East, Asia, and Europe. Ray is a frequent guest on QVC, where Rastelli's has earned the mantle as the network's top food provider. They've opened and operated several full-service grocery markets in South Jersey. Throughout all their operations, the Rastelli family has stayed true to their founding principle: "When you connect good people with good food, great things happen."

For more information visit: https://rastellis.com/

ABOUT RASTELLI FOODS GROUP

Rastelli Foods Group has been at the center of food management since 1976. An industry-leading corporation servicing food service, retail, and DTC ecommerce with the highest-quality food products. Since their inception, they have expanded their operation from two retail locations to two high-quality, USDA-inspected processing facilities, warehouses, and distribution centers. Rastelli's is a world-class provider of meat and seafood that sets the standard in taste, quality, cleanliness, and safety from each of their food processing plants. They take ownership of the production process; hand trimming, processing, and packing in their state-of-the-art facilities. Through direct ownership or proprietary partnership, they select the finest products for their customers and carefully monitor quality throughout all the steps needed to fulfill orders. For more information visit: https://rastellifoodsgroup.com/

