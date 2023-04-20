Resale Industry Leader Recurate Appoints Yoram Givon as VP of Engineering

NEW YORK, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ResaleOS and leading circular economy tech company Recurate announces the appointment of Yoram Givon as VP of Engineering. Givon will oversee Recurate's entire engineering division and will spearhead a number of major enhancements to the tech platform that will improve the overall experience for Recurate's brand partners, sellers and shoppers.

Givon has over 20 years of experience in managing engineering teams at Fortune 500 companies across the US and Europe including Visa, Vrbo and more. He is an expert in mobile development (Android, iOS, Web), Cloud based and SaaS solutions, IT operations and large scale commercial deployments.

"Recurate has done an impeccable job since its founding in 2020 to break into the industry and become a leader in circular economy and resale technology," Yoram Givon said. "I look forward to being a part of this next chapter with the company and team."

Givon presents unique cross-disciplinary experience and capabilities, from development and team management through sales and delivery. Beyond his interpersonal and leadership skill sets, the new Recurate executive is entering the position with over 25 years of experience in developing code.

"The e-commerce and SaaS expertise that Yoram brings will enable the next evolution of Recurate's branded resale featureset," said Adam Siegel, Co-founder and CEO at Recurate. "He and the engineering team he's built already have transformative ideas -- and will bring innovations to the resale industry with tremendous speed."

Since joining the company this past month, Givon has already implemented multiple updates and enhancements to Recurate's technological capabilities, including many which are unique to Recurate and not offered by any other resale technology company. These updates include:

Selling Enhancements: Further reducing friction for listing an item to invite more sellers to list their pre-loved pieces with updates such as:

Shopping Enhancements : Elevating the shopping experience, giving buyers and brands the same tools for resale that they have when shopping new product. Detailed filtering / navigation for personalized shopping



Brand Partner Enhancements : List and fulfill from any partner (brand warehouse, 3PL, repair center, upcycling partner, etc.) Drag and drop bulk inventory import capability to rapidly list items from your warehouse or 3PL One click print shipping label and packing slip from dashboard



Deeper integrations with Shopify to make implementations and program management even easier



Integrations with fulfillment centers and return centers



Integrations with critical ecommerce infrastructure like wishlist providers, loyalty programs, gift cards systems, and returns portals

One-click install to load onto ecommerce platform on Shopify



Easily and rapidly design and redesign your resale program with an enhanced design editor



ADA compliant experience for sellers and shoppers



GDPR compliance

Audit Trail: Real time tracking the history and status of listings



One click tracking, shipping label, & payment confirmation for sold items

Givon resides in Round Rock, Texas and holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science from The Academic College of Tel-Aviv, Yaffo and a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration and Management from Western Governors University, of which he obtained a Master's of Science in Management and Leadership.

About Recurate

Founded in 2020, Recurate, Inc. is a ResaleOS for your online, in-store and warehouse systems. We provide brands and retailers with the tools for scaling a resale program, including a white-labeled front-end user experience, data collection and integration with product catalog, full e-commerce platform integration, warehouse integration, and single-SKU processing for damages and returns. By including resale as part of their omnichannel strategy, brands can acquire new customers, better understand & track their behavior, and engage them through the full lifetime (i.e., post-new purchase). To learn more about Recurate, please visit: www.recurate.com .

