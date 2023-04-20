U.S. Renal Care Premieres Short Film About the Power of Donating Life

Watch the Story of One Person's Extraordinary Journey from Dialysis to Kidney Transplant

PLANO, Texas, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Renal Care (USRC), the largest privately held kidney care provider in the United States, has released a short film that follows the journey of Mr. John Monts, a former patient of USRC who received a successful transplant while on Incenter Hemodialysis with the support of his USRC care team and his remarkable niece who selflessly donated one of her kidneys to her uncle.

While receiving dialysis treatment at his local U.S. Renal Care clinic in Maryland, Mr. Monts was educated about his condition and treatment options. Together with his care team, Mr. Monts determined that a living kidney donation would allow him the best quality of life and set out on the path to find a donor.

When John's niece Amber learned that she might have the opportunity to help her uncle, she immediately got tested, and it was determined she was a match. John's successful kidney transplant changed his life and Amber's.

Amber said of the experience, "Knowing that I could offer support [and] give life to someone, especially someone very close to me, was everything for me. That part of him that we thought was gone has made a vibrant return. It's just beautiful to see."

Thao Pascual, MD, FASN, Associate Chief Medical Officer at U.S. Renal Care, reflected on Mr. Monts' moving story and the benefits of kidney transplant. "At USRC, we understand how powerful early kidney care options education can be. In John's case, it was truly life changing! Kidney transplant affords dialysis patients the best chance of living a longer and more independent quality of life."

U.S. Renal Care works side by side with kidney transplant centers and other support networks to make kidney transplantation accessible for individuals undergoing dialysis and to help our patients make the best treatment decisions for their life.

Mr. Monts described his relationship with his USRC caregivers as "...a close-knit family. It was more than a job to them; it was like their mission was to get me better."

