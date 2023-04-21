INTRODUCING LIPTON HARD ICED TEA

America's Favorite Tea Introduces "Your Cup of (Hard) Tea™" This National Tea Day

ROCHESTER, N.Y., April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To coincide with National Tea Day, a new hard iced tea, bound to delight tea lovers everywhere, is entering the market! Made with real brewed Lipton tea, natural fruit flavors and a triple-filtered, premium malt base, Lipton Hard Iced Tea takes America's favorite tea and reimagines it as a 5% ABV non-carbonated product. This great tasting and refreshing hard iced tea is launching in four just-sweet-enough flavors that are inspired by Lipton tea fan favorites: Lemon, Peach, Half & Half and Strawberry.

Lipton Hard Iced Tea (PRNewswire)

"Lipton Hard Iced Tea is what you want hard iced tea to taste like," said Lisa Texido, Brand Director for Lipton Hard Iced Tea. "We created the recipe to make sure that the smooth, balanced flavor people love about Lipton iced tea really came through. I think people will be surprised that a hard iced tea can be this delicious – it's a must-try."

About the Flavors

All four flavors are made with real brewed Lipton tea:

Lemon: Tart lemon flavor and smooth Lipton iced tea combine in this classic 5% ABV flavor.

Peach: Juicy peach flavor makes this fruity, 5% ABV hard iced tea stand out in the crowd.

Strawberry: A balanced blend of ripe strawberry flavor, 5% ABV and smooth Lipton iced tea for sunshine-ready sipping.

Half & Half: Lipton iced tea meets the just-sweet-enough flavor of lemonade in this refreshing 5% ABV hard iced tea blend.

Find all four flavors in a 12-can variety pack or grab a single-serve 24oz can of Lemon or Peach. Lipton Hard Iced Tea is available at national and local retailers and convenience stores in select states.

"We're so excited to launch these flavors just in time for the warm weather – you're going to want to sip them all summer long," added Texido.

About Lipton Hard Iced Tea :

Lipton Hard Iced Tea is a 5% ABV, non-carbonated alcoholic beverage, made with real Lipton brewed tea, natural flavors and our premium, triple-filtered malt base. Lipton Hard Iced Tea is smooth, refreshing and seriously delicious. Try it in four 5% ABV, just-sweet-enough flavors: Lemon, Peach, Half & Half and Strawberry.

For more information, visit www.liptonhardtea.com

Stay connected with Lipton Hard Iced Tea on Instagram: @liptonhardtea

Always enjoy responsibly.

