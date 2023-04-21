Kia commits to advancing human wellbeing and environmental sustainability at Milan Design Week

Kia presents bold 'Opposites United' design exhibition, which offers new approach to delivering sustainability solutions, at Milan Design Week

Kia to prioritize design that overcomes divergence of human everyday needs and essential sustainability requirements

New Kia EV9 exemplifies new approach and utilizes a range of innovative sustainable materials, to deliver a premium look and feel, setting new standards for sustainable mobility

Brand's first global exhibition nominated for 'Fuorisalone Award' which recognizes the 'best' of the Milan Design Week

MILAN, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia is presenting a bold design approach in an exhibition titled 'Opposites United' at Milan Design Week. The multi-media event illustrates how the company will create new sustainable mobility solutions through harmonizing the apparent opposing concepts of human mobility requirements and environmental impact. The exhibition is nominated for the prestigious 'Fuorisalone Award', which recognizes the most memorable events of the Milan Design Week.

The exhibition is nominated for the prestigious ‘Fuorisalone Award’, recognizing the most memorable events of the Design Week. (PRNewswire)

The exhibition serves not only as a creative platform to externally communicate Kia's 'Opposites United' design philosophy in an innovative and interactive way, but also acts as a lens to inwardly focus the sustainable mobility company's priorities as it turns its attention to further implementing its design philosophy in future products.

"Kia's design philosophy represents far more than just the way our cars look," said Ho Sung Song, Kia President and CEO. "It reflects our commitment to compatibly advance two crucial areas which have come to be at odds with one another: human mobility needs and environmental sustainability."

"With the 'Opposites United' design philosophy, Kia aims to demonstrate its innovative approach that enriches customers' experiences while leaving a positive legacy for future generations," Song added.

Karim Habib, Executive Vice President and Head of Kia Global Design Center, commented: "Kia is crafting transformational products that are desirable and balance the contrasts between environmental responsibilities and modern life. Through this approach, we aim to create authentic and inspiring experiences for our customers, which enable them to foster greater societal connections and pursue a better quality of life."

Kia has incorporated this design philosophy into its new flagship model, the Kia EV9, which utilizes a range of innovative sustainable materials and processes to deliver a premium look and feel while reducing the model's impact on the environment.

A pioneering milestone for Kia, the EV9 is the first model to embrace the brand's three-step Design Sustainability Strategy, initiated to phase out the use of leather, apply ten 'must-have' sustainable items to all new Kia models, and continuously increase the use of bio-based materials such as corn, sugar cane, and natural oils.

Subsequent products will seek to build on this platform, as Kia aims to fulfil its commitment to increasing the proportion of recycled plastics it uses to 20 per cent by 2030 and achieving full carbon neutrality throughout the company's value chain by 2045.

The 'Opposites United' exhibition has been nominated for the 'Fuorisalone Award'. Presented annually and distinguished by public vote, this award recognizes and champions the most memorable installations showcased in Milan.

For more information about Kia's design philosophy, please visit: www.kianewscenter.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kia Corporation