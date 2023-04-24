36Kr Pioneers the Application of AI Technology in Opening an E-Commerce Store and Leveraging AI to Explore Diversified Monetization Avenues

BEIJING, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 36Kr Holdings Inc. ("36Kr" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: KRKR), a prominent brand and pioneering platform dedicated to serving New Economy participants in China, today announced that it has opened an e-commerce store using AI technology, making the Company an industry frontrunner in the application of AI. 36Kr will continuously pursue business innovation by exploring AI technology and empowering its efforts in diversified monetization.

36Kr has successfully opened LumiWink, the first AI-powered store on Taobao, China's largest digital retail platform, a business of Alibaba Group (NASDAQ: BABA). Throughout the launch of LumiWink, 36Kr applied AI technology in each key step, including naming, store setup, product design, picture production, copywriting and more, which significantly improved store operation efficiency and lowered costs. Meanwhile, 36Kr showcased the entire process of opening the AI store through a short-form video, along with its philosophy of technological innovation and practical tips, inspiring extensive discussions among industry practitioners and consumers. This initiative drew ongoing attention from Taobao and quickly ranked as one of the top topics on Weibo's trending list.

As a prominent brand and pioneering platform dedicated to serving New Economy participants in China, 36Kr closely follows the latest developments in AI technology and actively applies them to various business scenarios. The Company has not only applied AI technology to content production, but also became the first to open an AI-powered e-commerce store on Taobao, a testament to its forward-thinking and deep understanding of AI technology as well as its strong execution capabilities. Looking ahead, 36Kr will harness AI technology to further enhance its operating efficiency on all fronts, optimize its cost structure, expand monetization avenues and unlock greater value for the Company.

About 36Kr Holdings Inc.

36Kr Holdings Inc. is a prominent brand and a pioneering platform dedicated to serving New Economy participants in China with the mission of empowering New Economy participants to achieve more. The Company started its business with high-quality New Economy-focused content offerings, covering a variety of industries in China's New Economy with diverse distribution channels. Leveraging traffic brought by high-quality content, the Company has expanded its offerings to business services, including online advertising services, enterprise value-added services, and subscription services, to address the evolving needs of New Economy companies and upgrading needs of traditional companies. The Company is supported by a comprehensive database and strong data analytics capabilities. Through diverse service offerings and significant brand influence, the Company is well-positioned to continuously capture the high growth potential of China's New Economy.

