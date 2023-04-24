SAVANNAH, Ga., April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Professional cyclists will descend on the streets of Peachtree Corners on April 26 within the "living laboratory" environment of the city's Curiosity Lab. The cyclists will participate in a series of races as part of "Speed Week," a premier week-long event on the USA Cycling professional circuit that draws cyclists from around the world, including Olympic medalists and world and national champions.

Clearwave Fiber Elite Sponsor of Curiosity Lab Criterium Cycling Race in Peachtree Corners, GA.

The Curiosity Lab Criterium is more than a bike race – it will incorporate technologies designed to improve roadway safety for vulnerable road users (VRUs). Real-world testing of the technologies will take place during the Criterium, and spectators will see the technology working in real time.

Louis Svehla, Communications Director for Curiosity Lab and the city of Peachtree Corners, says the event is a great opportunity for the public to see the type of work that goes on at the lab. "Curiosity Lab is a living laboratory helping design the city of the future," said Svehla. "This race is a natural extension of what we do."

Derrick Grissom, General Manager for Clearwave Fiber, said he is thrilled that Clearwave can help bring attention to the event.

"We provide the Fiber that runs throughout Technology Park, which makes the real-world testing possible. Curiosity Lab has been a great partner of Clearwave Fiber for many years and we immediately saw the benefit of the Criterium for the city," Grissom said. "We knew an event like this would be beneficial to the community, its businesses, and residents."

Svehla said the work at the Curiosity Lab wouldn't be possible without community partners like Clearwave Fiber.

"I can't say enough about how much Clearwave Fiber's partnership means to the city and the lab. It makes sense that Clearwave is the Elite Sponsor for this event. Local investing is always what they've done. We weren't out to get a bunch of sponsors bunch of sponsors, but to get the right ones. To have Clearwave Fiber support us and the community, more than a banner at the race but the individual excitement all the way down to their employees being part of the event," Svehla said. "You don't find partners like that every day. Clearwave Fiber supports the city and the mission, and that type of partnership is the lifeblood of what we're doing here."

Grissom says Clearwave Fiber wants to be more than just an Internet provider. "We want to be a crucial thread in the fabric of the communities we serve," he said. "We believe in truly making an impact and giving back, supporting local events and non-profits, being active in local chambers of commerce and connecting with the communities and our customers."

The Curiosity Lab Criterium Cycling Race is a six-race series and will begin at 3:30 p.m. with the women's amateur division and conclude with the men's professional division beginning at 8:10 p.m. The event will include many family-friendly activities including food trucks and exhibits featuring new cycling and safety technologies. There will also be kids' races at 5:45 p.m. (in three age categories of 3-4, 5-6, and 7-8) along a 100-yard flat course in front of city hall. For more information, visit www.peachtreecornersga.gov.

