Former Anti Human Trafficking Director Finds Healing through Hiking in Uplifting New Memoir

ASHEVILLE, N.C., April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After years of working in the rewarding, but grueling, nonprofit world, Rachel Durchslag found personal rejuvenation through travel, hiking, and a connection to nature.

After serving as the founder and executive director of an organization in Chicago dedicated to fighting human trafficking for seven years, Rachel then made the move to Asheville, NC in 2013. She spent five years globetrotting and discovering the physical and mental restorative powers of hiking and a connection to the natural landscape while trekking some of the world's most astonishing mountain ranges.

After surviving devastating injuries, falling in love, and traveling solo across the world, all while creating new, lasting connections throughout Europe, the US, Nepal, Chile, and Japan, Durchslag wrote While I Walk: Solo Adventuring in the Vast, Beautiful World .

A memoir-meets-travel guide, While I Walk includes comprehensive travel tips for each listed hike, as well as delicious recipes from the far-flung places Rachel has explored, focusing on vegan recipes. This book is an invitation to any curious traveler to grab a pair of hiking boots, board a plane, and see what is waiting at the intersection of adventure and wonder.

"Your favorite hiking book has just arrived. With 14 spectacular hikes plus a goldmine of tips and tools, While I Walk is your sherpa and your muse, essential reading before you buy your ticket and pack your backpack. Rachel Durchslag offers a generous balance of detailed information and inspiring insights, opening a window to the interior journey of solo hiking. This precious gem will change the way you think about our earth and the possibility of experiencing her beauty more deeply."

–Mary Davis, author of Every Day Spirit: A Daybook of Wisdom, Joy and Peace

