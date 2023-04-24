The Original PeachSkinSheets® Unveils The Softest, Oversized Comforters Ever

Sleep, Softness & Affordable Luxury - The New Necessity for Your Bed Is Here

ATLANTA, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Original PeachSkinSheets® , the affordable, high quality, moisture wicking bedding brand known for keeping warm sleepers cool and cool sleepers cozy, today announces the launch of their first ever oversized comforter sets.

Like all PeachSkinSheets products, the new comforters are ultra soft, hypoallergenic, antimicrobial, lightweight and ideal for all seasons and sleepers. The outer shell is made from a breathable Smart Fabric with a velvety brushed PeachSkin finish on both sides for maximum temperature control and comfort. Athletic grade performance, airy poly-fabric wicks away moisture, rather than just absorbing like cotton and other fabrics, helping people who suffer from night sweats.

End to end baffle box construction prevents shifting and creates a 3D chamber that helps to evenly distribute the fill and allow the clusters to achieve maximum loft. With no details overlooked, each piece is finished with monochromatic piping. The interior is a poly down alternative, perfect for allergy sufferers and pet-lovers.

"We took everything our customers love about PeachSkinSheets and responded to the demand for more options with a supersized comforter designed to facilitate the most comfortable, restorative sleep possible," shares PeachSkinSheets CEO Karen Levine. "Starting at under $200, these comforters are an affordable luxury at a realistic price point. Everyone should be able to enjoy their best possible night of rest, and that's exactly why we expanded our line with these comforters to round-out our bedding collection." And currently, you can receive 25% OFF during our Mother's Day sale.

With nearly 40K Five-star reviews on their official site and counting, and only 2 percent return rate, you won't be disappointed. PeachSkinSheets also have over 5,000+ incredible reviews on Amazon and are continuously rated as the best bed sheets to shop via the retailer.

About The Original PeachSkinSheets®

The Original PeachSkinSheets® was founded in 2013 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia. We pride ourselves on being The Original, One and Only Authentic Brand, and our signature peach zipper pull is featured on every sheet package. Our affordable bed sheets are made from a breathable, high performance athletic grade SMART fabric that is great for hot sleepers due to its thermal control and moisture wicking properties. In addition, the ultra soft brushed finish provides a softness level that parallels 1500 thread count cotton but without the shrinkage, wrinkles and pilling. We thrive on being a quality company with a quality product and going the extra mile for our customers. You can find us online at PeachSkinSheets.com and select partner sites. Once you've tried them, you will never sleep on anything other than The Original PeachSkinSheets®!

