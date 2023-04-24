Talent acquisition platform RAMP Global appoints HRTech heavyweight as Board advisor

Rapidly growing HR tech firm adds highly experienced finance, strategy and corporate development executive, Brad Collins, to its leadership team

London, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Talent acquisition platform RAMP Global has today announced the appointment of finance, strategy and corporate development executive Brad Collins as investor and Board advisor, as it bolsters its global senior team to support its ambitious growth plans.

With a passion for HR technology and the 'future of work', Collins has a proven track record of investing in and advising high growth companies and ambitious founding teams transforming work on a global scale. Previously, as a member of the executive leadership team at Velocity Global, one of the world's largest HR technology and services businesses, Collins helped lead the company through over 20x revenue growth and a $2 billion valuation in five years.

Before moving into the corporate world, Collins enjoyed a 10-year investment banking career, and has executed nearly $2 billion-worth of M&A and capital raise transactions over his 15-year career

Founded in 2010, RAMP Global, which has its HQ in London but a presence across the globe, is a SaaS-powered recruitment agency management platform saving enterprises time and money in their search for a truly global and diverse talent pool across a wide range of specialist areas and scarce skills.

Working with leading global enterprises to source professional workers in more than 50 countries, including AIG, Siemens and Macquarie, RAMP Global supports HR, procurement, and finance departments by streamlining the candidate supply chain, increasing access to talent and reducing hiring costs by more than 20%.

On the appointment of Collins, John Paul Caffery, founder and CEO of RAMP Global, commented: "We are delighted to add Brad to our Board at this exciting time for our business. Brad lives and breathes the world of HR and enterprise technology, and his track record in the B2B SaaS industry will be invaluable in supporting our ambitious global growth plans, particularly in the US market.

"In a fast-moving recruitment landscape, it's never been more important for employers to adopt a strategic, agile approach to hiring talent. We are excited by what this year has in store as we continue to drive real business impact for our new and existing clients."

Collins, who is based in Denver, Colorado, will also bring specific US-market knowledge and experience to RAMP Global's growth strategy.

Collins added: "It's a pleasure to support the Board of RAMP Global, a business that is enjoying tremendous growth and playing an integral role connecting enterprise companies with talent in over 50 countries. Finding and engaging top talent does not need to be limited to a company's home country, and RAMP Global is simplifying access to global talent through their SaaS-based recruitment platform. I have a true passion for supporting ambitious founders to achieve their business goals, and look forward to working closely with John Paul (JP) and the team as we continue to scale the business across key markets this year and beyond."

RAMP Global offers a recruitment agency management platform to help employers manage staffing agencies more efficiently whilst saving significant costs. RAMP Global's reach to over 23,000 agencies makes it simple for employers to engage suppliers in over 50 countries. For more information, visit www.ramp.global .

